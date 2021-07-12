covid

There were just seven new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Somerset and Clearfield counties each had one new case and Westmoreland County added five cases among 133 new cases across Pennsylvania.

Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties had no additional COVID-19 cases.

One additional fatality was added statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,750 deaths attributed to COVID-19, along with 1,214,320 cases.

In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,291,991 doses and 5,536,598 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 643,601 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. On Monday the city’s report showed 1,751,661 doses administered, 808,284 people fully vaccinated and 181,757 people partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 0 0 14837 11396 441 339 6 5 130192
Somerset 1 0 8088 11012 218 297 6 8 73447
Bedford 0 0 4738 9894 142 297 9 19 47888
Blair 0 0 13524 11101 344 282 3 2 121829
Indiana 0 0 6423 7640 179 213 10 13 84073
Clearfield 1 0 8660 10927 156 197 7 9 79255
Centre 0 0 16938 10431 228 140 10 6 162385
Westmoreland 5 0 34475 9881 779 223 28 8 348899
Pennsylvania 133 0 1214320 9485 27750 217 1301 10 12801937

