One day a few weeks ago, when a local pharmacy started accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Rachel Allen spent hours online trying to get a shot scheduled for her 78-year-old mother.
Fill out a form.
Pick a time.
Rejected.
Refresh.
Repeat.
Over and over.
Eventually, though, Allen successfully got a late-February booking for her mother, who does not have an email account and only goes online to read Facebook threads. After getting a second dose later this month, Allen’s mother will be considered fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has led to the death of almost 520,000 United States citizens in the past year.
“I recognize anything with technology, I have to run interference for her,” Allen said. “I was just really glad to be able to do it. I had to keep going back and refreshing the page, literally for hours. She wouldn’t have even known to do that. You’d go through this whole application, then you’d have this time that you’d select. They should have set it up with the application where you select your time at the end because, by the time you finished the application, your slot’s filled. I just kept going back, refreshing it, and I did that for several hours until there was a slot available for her.”
Many other local residents have performed the same labor of love for family members with limited technology knowledge or inadequate internet access, including the elderly, the low-income, those with mental issues and people living in rural areas.
“The most vulnerable people, at this point, are older people, people over 65,” said Ashlee Kiel, co-founder of In This Together Cambria, a nonprofit that is working to get out information about COVID-19. “And the system, as it’s currently set up, was not made for them.”
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska’s own mother needed assistance in getting a vaccine appointment.
“She wouldn’t even know where my computer is in my house,” Martynuska said. “My sister walked her through the process.”
Sherri Spinos, director of nursing and quality at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said CSSMCW is aware of the scheduling being done by family members and is “constantly working to make the process as easy as possible for everyone in our community.”
Getting information out
Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, a coalition of organizations and individuals throughout the two-county region, is considering numerous ways to get information to individuals for whom using the internet themselves is not a feasible option.
Some are old-school: print media, television, radio, door hangers, church bulletins, flyers mailed with utility bills, printed cards handed out in public locations and pamphlets for personal physicians to provide to patients.
Others are more modern, such as sending out automated phone messages on the county’s new Cambria Alert and Response Engagement System, also known as CARES, or using artificial intelligence to walk callers through the registration process with phone prompts.
“We have a variety of those opportunities that we’re working through now, actively working through in order to develop that outreach and communication strategy, from more of the high tech all the way down to just pounding the pavement and getting the information out onto people’s doors,” said task force member Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Foundation-Jefferson Center for Population Health’s Community Care HUB.
Task force members are developing multiple pamphlets that will include information about the coronavirus, vaccines and sources to contact for scheduling appointments.
The plan is to distribute them through Johnstown District libraries, which are located in Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties, and other partner agencies that can get information to at-risk residents, with a focus on those with limited internet or cellphone connectivity.
“Just because they live in a space where they don’t have access to those things doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve health care and that they don’t deserve vaccines and the opportunities that, maybe, the rest of us have to take care of their health,” Kiel said.
Information about how to schedule vaccine appointments could also be sent to Cambria County residents using CARES.
“If I had a message to convey right now to the county via phone, that would literally take me a minute to compose that message and hit send, and we could call the county,” Martynuska said.
Logistics are in place to use other methods, too, according to Martynuska.
“It’s just a matter of engaging the folks to do them,” he said.
Conemaugh Health System has set up phone numbers to call for getting onto vaccine appointment lists at Memorial Medical Center (814-410-8400), Meyersdale Medical Center (814-972-6918), Miners Medical Center (814-247-3108) and Nason Medical Center (814-224-6244).
Information about vaccine scheduling at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is available by calling 814-467-3013.
Pennsylvania has established a phone number people can call to get information about vaccines – 1-877-724-3258.
“Sometimes it’s better to have a person, have a voice on the other end of the phone, who can answer your questions as you have them, who can make sure that you are scheduled and taken care of,” Kiel said. “I think that people really value that on top of the fact that they can’t, maybe, access some of the other means of scheduling appointments and learning about the vaccine.”
Two strikes
A recent nationwide study by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and DePaul University researchers found that a 1% increase in a county’s income inequality was linked to a 2% increase in infection rate and a 3% rise in COVID-related deaths.
Meanwhile, about 300,000 of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths have been among people 75 years or older.
Both of those concerns – income inequality and a vulnerable elderly population – are prevalent in Cambria County, where about 25% of the population is 65 or older and one-third of Johnstown’s citizens live in poverty.
“COVID clearly has affected people with disparities more than those who are affluent, so really reaching out to everybody in the community and making sure they have access to the vaccine is just crucial. … It’s had a bigger impact on groups that already have socio-economic challenges,” Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said.
Those factors played a role in Cambria County being hit hard by the coronavirus at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. For a period of time, Cambria County had the highest number of daily reported cases per capita of any county in the United States with 100,000 or more residents.
The first local vaccines were administered in mid-December, around the time Conemaugh installed a temporary morgue because of concerns about the skyrocketing number of local deaths.
“I think the things that happened to be most challenging were that it just all developed very quickly,” Dunmore said, “and, really, at the time that we were in our biggest surge for COVID, the vaccine became available. So, while we were working in our hospital to take care of very sick people, we also knew we were getting vaccine, and it was just a tremendous priority that we get this out to the community. Juggling that was really a unique challenge.”
Dunmore said Conemaugh was able to use a framework that was already in place to develop a plan for getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed and administered.
“I think the fact that we give a lot of flu vaccine every year to a lot of people, we could build on our processes in place for that, and so we used some of that,” Dunmore said. “And then we also just have a lot of hard-working creative people here at Conemaugh, and everybody was very excited about being able to do this.”
Conemaugh has administrated more than 7,000 first doses.
‘Smooth’ process
Over 36,000 people in the Cambria, Somerset and Bedford tri-county region have received at least one vaccine dose, from among a combined population of approximately 250,000.
Chan Soon-Shiong has administered 5,000-plus doses of the Pfizer–BioNTech mRNA vaccine.
“Overall, the vaccine process has been a smooth one, from ordering and receiving to scheduling and administering,” Spinos said. “Our collaboration and communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the supply and delivery of vaccine shipments to our hospital has been and remains flawless. Additionally, our staff continues to work diligently to efficiently schedule and vaccinate our community. We are proud to be a part of making the region a safer place.”
Doses are allotted from the federal level to the state to local hospitals, medical clinics and pharmacies, all of which use their own scheduling procedures, since neither the state nor the county has a centralized registry. As a result, individuals who want to maximize their chances of getting a vaccine need to get onto multiple waiting lists.
So, at times, vaccine administers have been dealing with unknown factors, such as how many doses they will receive in the future, especially during the early days of the rollout.
“It does pose a challenge to be able to plan something three, four weeks out if you don’t know exactly when you’re getting those shipments in,” McMillan said. “The good news is we’re starting to see some of that improvement in the distribution. We’re hearing that from some of the agencies that are providing the vaccine that they’re getting a little bit more lead time. I think the response from the state and the federal government has definitely been a more coordinated approach in the past few weeks.”
Pennsylvania recently topped 2.7 million total shots – first and second doses combined – administered since December.
Approximately 16.3% of the commonwealth’s population had received at least one shot of a vaccine as of Friday, a per capita mark that was right on pace with the 16.3% nationwide total, according to The Wall Street Journal’s vaccine distribution database that was compiled from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information.
The state is still working to get through Phase 1A, which consists of
3.5 million people, including but not limited to individuals age 65 or older, any adults with certain high-risk medical conditions, emergency medical service personnel, nurses and physicians.
More than 2 million doses per day were administered nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday, up from approximately 300,000 on Jan. 1.
