Chase Vargo is good with numbers. Mathematics is his favorite subject.
The Windber Area High School senior also is pretty adept at time management and following disciplined workout habits.
All of those tools helped Vargo in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic at first interrupted, then eventually canceled spring sports throughout the state.
“I’m managing,” Vargo said. "It’s a big transition trying to find the motivation to wake up and do school work. The alarm, you can snooze for another hour or two if you’d want to. It’s different than what I would have imagined. The teachers are giving us assignments and we turn them in on time.”
Vargo has handled the situation well. He’s an excellent student who is planning on attending the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in engineering and play NCAA Division II baseball.
“Baseball is the sport that I’ve loved since I could walk,” Vargo said. “Ever since I started playing it’s been a year-round thing. In the offseason, I’d be training almost every day.”
This year has been different. The Ramblers baseball season consisted of a couple weeks of practice and a few scrimmages. No regular-season games had been played at the time of the mid-March stoppage.
“I saw it coming once all the cases of coronavirus grew,” Vargo said. “I knew the end was near. Part of me was hoping it never would happen. But everyone was talking like it was kind of inevitable. Initially it was pushed back two weeks. There was still hope in me that I’d still get to play my senior year. That kept being pushed back. It was heartbreaking. That’s my sport and it got taken away.”
Vargo also played basketball for the Ramblers. He helped Windber put together a solid season, with an appearance in the District 5 Class AA title game.
With the hoops season concluded, Vargo set his sights on baseball, a sport in which he already was a three-year starter at shortstop and pitcher entering his final season.
Vargo carried a career .444 batting average, including a .589 mark in 2019. His on-base percentage (.514) and slugging percentage (.640) also stood out. He had 69 hits with four home runs and 30 stolen bases in 49 games started. On the mound he had a 2.21 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
“The first thing that jumps off the page is Chase’s work ethic is second to none,” Ramblers baseball coach Dan Clark said after Vargo announced his signing with Pitt-Johnstown. “If you’re a neutral observer and you just show up at a game and know nothing about Windber baseball, you look at how he carries himself coming onto the field and how he carries himself on the field. He’s a vocal leader. He’s always engaged. That work ethic is why he’s been as successful as he’s been.”
