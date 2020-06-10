Kortney Karl lost her senior season in softball due to a global pandemic.
The setback only reinforced the Windber Area High School standout’s determination to enter the nursing profession.
“I wanted to be a nurse before this happened,” said Karl, who will attend the Conemaugh School of Nursing. “Afterwards, I looked at it like, ‘If this happens, will I be ready?’ This has inspired me even more to become a nurse.
“It’s a hard time and it’s very dangerous, but it helped motivate me more to help people.”
Karl stood out in both girls basketball and softball with the Ramblers.
Cory Pavlosky is the veteran head coach of both programs.
“Kortney comes from a strong family background,” Pavlosky said. “She brought that to our team. She is a great asset to our team and the whole program.
“It stinks that she didn’t have her senior year in softball. She’s so composed. We had that discussion and she completely understood. She was saddened by it but she made the best of it.”
In 62 career games through three seasons, Karl had a career .439 batting average and .511 on-base percentage. She had 69 hits, 67 runs, 36 RBIs, 16 doubles and five triples as well as 36 stolen bases.
Karl played third base, shortstop, center field and catcher. She made only eight errors in three seasons.
“She was very passionate about the sport,” Pavlosky said. “She was a team leader. She played an intricate part in us getting that first district title. She’s very versatile and played multiple positions for us.
“That’s one of her best attributes. She’s a team player. She does what is asked of her. She’s very coachable.”
Karl said her family moved into the Windber School District her freshman season.
“As a team and as an individual, I was new to Windber,” Karl said. “I was a new student. My first year we won the District 5 championship. I was the first batter of the game. I got a single down the third-base line to start off the whole thing.”
She also was part of a successful Ramblers girls basketball team. Windber won the District 5 crown in 2018 and was runner-up to Everett the past two seasons. Pavlosky’s squad overcame adversity and injuries throughout an 18-8 year this past winter.
Point guard Samantha Toki was lost to injury early in the season, forcing Karl to move to the point. Another senior, Gina Gaye, was injured before the PIAA Tournament loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“We had to work a lot harder in basketball because we lost seniors that were very good players from last year,” Karl said. “We did make it farther than anyone thought we would have this year.”
Karl and her softball teammates were eager to play this spring until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the schedule.
“It really saddened me because I got flashbacks of my last game of my junior year. I played it with the attitude, ‘I have my senior year left,’ ” Karl said. “I got upset because I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t have my senior year.’ ”
