Gabrielle Nibert established herself as a leader throughout four years on the Westmont Hilltop High School girls track and field team.
The Hilltoppers senior soon will have an opportunity to use those leadership skills.
She will attend Penn State University on a full scholarship as part of the Air Force ROTC Program, which trains qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the United States Air Force.
“I am so excited to start a new chapter in my life at Penn State,” Nibert said. “I’ll be close to home but far enough that I can be away. I’m excited to start my classes and meet new people.”
That enthusiasm is well-deserved following a few difficult months.
Nibert, her Hilltoppers teammates and student-athletes throughout the state lost their spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one gets that time or experience back, but it’s especially difficult for seniors to go out this way. Nibert was able to have the full experience during her senior seasons in volleyball and swimming. Track season had just started when the coronavirus changed everything.
“It was really saddening. I was really looking forward to this season,” said Nibert, whose favorite event is the javelin throw. “I would have been a four-year letterwinner. It was heartbreaking to see our season cut short. We got two weeks of practice in.
“The freshmen didn’t get to have their first year. They’re missing out. If a senior didn’t get to place at districts their earlier years, I feel bad for them because they won’t have another chance.”
Westmont Hilltop girls track and field coach Pat Barron is accustomed to Nibert putting her teammates first.
“She would do anything you’d ask her to do. High jump, throw,” Barron said. “She went above and beyond what you’d expected a high school athlete to do. She’s a great student-athlete. She’s someone the young kids looked up to.”
In addition to javelin and high jump, Nibert threw the discus and shot put.
“Her main thing was the throws, but from time to time I’d put her in the high jump,” Barron said. “She scored a good bit of points for us in dual meets. You could always count on her for getting us some points. She’s an AP (Advanced Placement) student, well-rounded, just a great kid.”
Whether in volleyball, swimming or track and field, Nibert has made many friendships through athletics. Those relationships helped her adapt to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines that inadvertently took away so many traditional senior milestones.
“The bonds that we make are so strong,” Nibert said. “I just get to have these amazing friendships.”
