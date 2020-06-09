Zach Connor’s spring sports season at Westmont Hilltop High School began on a hectic, but well-planned pace.
The senior balanced practice in two sports, baseball and tennis, while maintaining his high academic standards.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all sports, eventually resulting in cancellation of the spring season and putting students throughout the state into online classes.
“I was very disappointed, honestly,” Connor said. “For tennis we had a shot at winning districts this year. We did very well last year and a lot of us, it was our first year playing (in 2019). Baseball, this was a stacked year. We all put in a lot of effort. I think we would have done very well. It was upsetting.”
Connor actually participated in four sports with the Hilltoppers. He was on the golf team in the fall and on the swimming team during the winter. Connor was on the junior varsity baseball team his freshman and sophomore seasons, and after taking a one-season break had returned as a pitcher this year.
“He was looking good in the bullpen. He threw well in a scrimmage against Mount Pleasant,” Westmont Hilltop baseball coach Paul Knupp said. “Zach’s a multiple-sport athlete. He’s an outstanding student. He carried a 4.0 grade point average.”
Hilltoppers boys tennis coach Dan Fregley said Connor was among a group of players poised to take a big step after reaching the district semifinal round last spring.
“He is a senior and we needed his leadership. He’s a good kid, a good doubles player,” Fregley said. “The shame about our team is we had 15 seniors and were the presumptive No. 1 seed going into the season. It probably was one of the best teams Westmont boys tennis was going to put on the court.”
Connor was determined to contribute to both the baseball and tennis teams prior to the interruption.
“After talking it over with both coaches, my specialty for baseball is pitcher, so I was doing two bullpens a week and practices with the team,” said Connor, who is headed to Pitt-Johnstown and will major in biology. “After that I would go to tennis practice. The plan was to put in a rotation.”
Fregley thought the plan was solid.
“In the spring he was going to pitch on the days he was needed, warm up his pitching and play in the games, and he was going to play tennis on the opposite days,” Fregley said.
Added Knupp, “He was throwing in the mid-80s. He’s a big kid, 6-1, 6-2. Unfortunately because of the circumstances going on, we didn’t have the opportunity to see what he was going to be able to do on the mound for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.