The opportunity to compete at the PIAA Track and Field Championships last year was a huge motivator for United’s Laura Susick.
Susick, who qualified in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, was crushed when she was not able to attempt a repeat performance this year.
“It was really very depressing,” Susick said about the shutdown of the spring sports season. “I had just started to experience that success on the state level and was looking forward to getting back to Shippensburg to see what I could do this season.
“It was such an eye-opening experience last year when you are in the stadium with all of those people watching you. There is nothing else that you can really compare it to.”
United girls track and field coach Chris Matava said Susick, who also triple jumped and ran a leg in either the 400 or 1600 relay as needed, is a very dedicated student-athlete.
“She excels in the classroom as well as on the track,” Matava said. “She also is a wonderful, caring person. She is determined to make herself the best she can be and works relentlessly to achieve her goals. She is a highly motivated person. She has acquired a great work ethic, which drives her to the top in her hurdle events. It has been my pleasure to coach such an outstanding individual.”
The Lions girls track team was looking forward to contending for a fifth straight Heritage Conference title in 2020.
Named United’s most athletic female in the senior hall of fame, Susick is also a three-year letterwinner in cross country and a four-year starter as a shooting guard on the Lions basketball team.
“Even though our basketball season ended earlier than we would have liked it to, at least we got to play it out so there was some sense of closure,” Susick said. “As a team captain, I was excited to be part of a team that has grown so much over the last few seasons and worked so well together.”
The Lions, who finished 20-7, played in the Heritage Conference championship game and advanced to the PIAA playoffs, falling to Mohawk in the first round.
Susick is the valedictorian and president of the senior class and student council. She is the public relations officer for National Honor Society, a member of the Tri-M music honor society and the United chorus. She is also on the county quiz bowl team and the Heritage math team.
She was a AAABA ambassador last summer, enjoys running on area trails, plays the piano and likes to hang out with family and friends. In addition, she works at Pine Ridge Bridal.
The daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Susick, of Seward, she plans to attend St. Francis University to become a physician’s assistant.
“I have loved being a United student,” Susick said. “The coaches and the community give you such great support. I was very thankful to be a part of it all.”
