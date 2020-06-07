In his first two seasons playing baseball at United, Josh Hamilton said that the team really struggled to get wins.
Last year, the Lions began to turn the corner and were close to .500 and just missed the playoffs. Hamilton was anxious to see what they could accomplish this year.
But when the coronavirus pandemic forced Gov. Tom Wolf to close state schools and the PIAA ultimately shut down the spring sports schedules, Hamilton was left with wondering what might have been.
“It was just such a shock,” Hamilton said. “It was heartbreaking. We were getting ready for the season and talking with my teammates and coaches wondering how good we might be this year. I was looking forward to my senior season and it just got taken away from me.”
A four-year letterman, Hamilton, an infielder/pitcher, batted .300 last year with two doubles, 14 runs scored and nine RBIs.
“I really felt that we had a good enough team that we would have been able to get a playoff spot, but we never got the opportunity,” Hamilton said. “After my first two seasons, we had done a 180-degree flip and were playing better all the time. A lot of us put in practice and hard work because we were motivated and really wanted it.”
In addition to playing baseball, Hamilton is a three-year letterwinner in cross country, earning trips to the PIAA Championships in Hershey all three seasons.
“I love running,” Hamilton said. “I remember at the District 6 meet when my coaches told me that I had a shot at making it to states, I couldn’t believe it. It was really exciting to get to go. I’m glad that I was able to make it because there are a lot of people that never get that opportunity.
“We were like a family and got close to each other. I definitely miss seeing each other.”
He is a member of the National Honor Society and was chosen as United’s most athletic male in the senior hall of fame. He enjoys hanging out with family and friends, running and working.
Hamilton, the son of David and Lori Hamilton, of Homer City, plans to continue his athletic career running cross country for Mount Aloysius. He is undecided about a major.
The Lions athlete said that he would not have been able to accomplish what he did without the support of his parents, sister, coaches, teammates and Athletic Director Cullen Stokes, who helped Hamilton figure out his sports scheduling.
“I love the atmosphere of school at United and wouldn’t have wanted to go to school anywhere else,” Hamilton said. “I will miss my friends and my teachers, who were always there to help us. I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to go on our senior trip to Cedar Point, or the school picnic, or prom. But the toughest part has been not seeing each other face to face anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.