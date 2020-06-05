Count Turkeyfoot Valley’s Mackenzie Collins as one of many high school senior athletes who missed their final spring season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It was devastating, definitely,” said Collins, who has played softball since third grade, and was a member of the Rams squad since her freshman year.
For her, it wasn’t as much about winning and losing, as it was time spent with friends.
“I have a lot of fun with my team,” she said. “They’re like a family to me.”
Whether pitching or scooping up ground balls at third base, Collins enjoyed playing defense more than standing in the batter’s box, and preferred the No. 5 position to the mound.
“Pitching just gave me a lot of anxiety,” Collins said.
Collins has also done competitive cheerleading, and was a basketball cheerleader for the Rams since her freshman year. She said that she enjoyed the experience, but it took a backseat to softball.
“I definitely prefer softball more than cheerleading,” she admitted.
“Mackenzie is the type of teammate every one wants to have,” said Turkeyfoot Valley softball coach Courtney Hartman. “She didn’t miss practice often, but when she did, everyone knew it because she brings joy to every teammate and coach through her bubbly personality and humor.”
Hartman said that Collins was one of the most dedicated players she has ever coached.
“She would attend almost every open gym and work harder than anyone,” Hartman said.
She said Collins would seek advice from her coaches to become a better hitter and pitcher, and would encourage her teammates to stay positive.
“I’ve never seen her hang her head after losses and she’s led our team to many wins,” Hartman said.
Hartman wished that Collins could have played one more season for her.
“My heart breaks for her, and I would have given up almost anything to have made this season happen for Mackenzie,” Hartman said. “She is one of a kind and I love her dearly.”
Collins said that there’s been talk among some Somerset County high school softball teams about playing a few softball games this summer just for fun, since they all missed their official seasons.
Collins added that Turkeyfoot Valley initially wanted to stage a virtual graduation, which she was not happy about, and instead opted for an outdoor event.
“I’m glad we’re doing one outside, because if we did the virtual I wouldn’t have gone to it,” Collins said.
After the outdoor graduation ceremony where students will be spaced six feet apart and wearing masks, Collins will shift her focus to college, where she will study surgical technology at Pitt-Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.