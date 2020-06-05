High school senior Andrew Cameron’s brief baseball career did not begin until his sophomore year at Turkeyfoot Valley, and was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams’ outfielder said, “I’m disappointed because I didn’t get to play, and it was my last year, too,” adding, “but there’s nothing I can do to change that.”
Cameron did not play baseball in youth leagues, admitting that he wasn’t quite comfortable playing in front of a crowd, but eventually, he said, “I grew out of my nerves.”
He developed an affinity for shagging fly balls and landing a position in both right and left field.
“My favorite part of the game is actually being in the outfield and catching a ball,” said Cameron.
Taking to the batter’s box, however, has not been such a positive experience for him.
“I barely get to hit the ball because the pitcher always hits me, so I get a free base,” he said.
The propensity to get drilled has earned him the nickname “Ball Magnet.”
“I have been hit so many times that I lost count,” he said.
Despite that, Cameron stated that he enjoyed playing with his teammates, and relayed how special his experience was at Turkeyfoot Valley.
“I had a blast going through school with my class. They’re the best classmates I could have ever asked for,” he said.
Turkeyfoot Valley baseball coach Bob Stimmell said that Cameron was always a very helpful member of his team, describing him as level-headed, focused, determined and disciplined.
“He’s a good coachable kid; he does what he’s told and works hard at it. He’s a team player by all means,” Stimmell said. “He goes beyond his comfort zone to help out other kids.”
Stimmell said those traits carry over to the classroom as well, where he always offers to help others, and alluded to a time last season when the team’s numbers were down and eligibility issues threatened the Rams’ season.
“He stepped up and told his teammates that he was willing to do whatever it is he could to help them out in whatever subject it was, because he’s a very smart kid,” Stimmell said. “He does well in the classroom.”
One of just two seniors on the team, Stimmell said Cameron developed more with each season.
“He was picking it up, and it’s just too bad that he didn’t get to play this year,” Stimmell said. “This is a year he’ll not get back.”
Like many other schools, the Rams are holding their graduation outdoors, and their prom has been pushed back to mid-July. After attending those events, Cameron will be gearing up for a six-year commitment with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
“I was going to go to college but I have to wait. I didn’t want to live a life full of debt. I didn’t want student loans,” he stated.
Cameron leaves for basic training Oct. 13, and has chosen information technology as his military occupational specialty.
He plans to eventually pursue a degree in computer science in hopes of becoming a game designer or something applicable with such a degree.
