Lilly Means handled the role of “utility athlete” with distinction on the Somerset Area High School girls track and field team.
Entering her senior season, Means had established herself on the successful 400-meter relay squad. She also ran the 100 and 200 dashes to help the team accumulate points.
“She’s always been our utility athlete and Lilly has never had an issue with running the race and getting the points for us,” said Somerset girls track and field coach J.R. Hemminger.
“She’s been willing to get outside of her desired event. She sees the goal of team success over individual success,” he added. “We’re trying to build a team culture at Somerset.”
Means ran the third leg on a 400 relay squad determined to break the Somerset school record this spring until the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Junior Haley Stickle, sophomore Hailey Rios and freshman Sydney Rush also ran the relay.
“This year we were preparing. Even during Christmas break, all the offseason, we were lifting, we were sprinting,” Means said. “We were coming together as a team. We were trying to work things out for the 4x100 because we were really wanting to break the school record this year.
“Since it was my senior year, it was my last year to be able to do that. It was hard when I learned it was canceled and I wouldn’t have that opportunity to break it.”
The school record is 51.4. Last season the relay ran a 52.4 and finished fourth at the District 6 Class AAA Championships.
“We really got close,” Means said. “Last year definitely was our turning point. We definitely started bonding more. The handoffs got a lot better and we felt really comfortable with one another. You could definitely see that as it progressed we kept getting faster and faster. We actually enjoyed that event and spending time with one another.”
Means also was a midfielder and captain on the girls soccer team.
“I’ve been playing soccer for about 14 years,” Means said. “I think that has shaped me to be who I am today and being that leader working with the team.”
Means plans to attend college and major in physical therapy. She was considering the University of Pittsburgh or St. Francis University.
The lessons of a difficult finish to her senior year should help her at the next level.
“For me and my class, we learned not to take anything for granted,” Means said. “You really don’t know when something like this could happen. You don’t know when the last time could be whether it’s a sporting event, class or seeing your classmates one more time.”
