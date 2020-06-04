Nathan Barnhart’s senior year started with his being a part of Somerset Area High School’s District 5 Class AA champion boys soccer team.
Barnhart had hoped to close his career with an improvement on last year’s fourth-place finish in the District 6 Class AAA boys high jump event in track and field.
Like athletes across the state, Barnhart didn’t have an opportunity to compete in his spring sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You worked the last three years for this final year. For it to be canceled kind of stinks,” said Barnhart, a three-sport athlete who also played basketball for the Golden Eagles. “We had three weeks of practice. You’re getting ready for that first meet on a Monday, and then you hear it was canceled.”
Barnhart had a personal best high jump of 6 feet last season.
He also competed in the 400-meter run and 1600 relay, though his coach Dan Starry pointed to Barnhart’s willingness to participate in the 300 intermediate hurdles, 400 relay, long jump and 110 hurdles to help the team.
“Nathan wears many hats. He’ll do whatever it takes, any event, to fill in,” Starry said. “I’ve seen him run the 300 hurdles, go right back and run the 400 and then jump. He’d do four events and never batted an eye. He thrives on competition. I’m so sad I didn’t get to see his senior year.”
Barnhart plans to attend West Virginia University in Morgantown and major in civil engineering.
“I liked the fact that it’s close to home but you’ve still got that barrier,” Barnhart said. “I could come home on the weekends to pick anything up. But at the same time, I’m far enough away.”
Until then, he will take classes online, socialize with classmates within distancing guidelines and spend as much time as possible with family.
“For classes we used Zoom,” Barnhart said. “My friends still text. Once in while we’ll drive by each other’s houses. We will go on hikes sometimes.
“I’ve been trying to get out with my family and a couple close friends. Going on bike rides, getting into nature a little bit.”
He already misses the routine and camaraderie associated with participating in Golden Eagles athletics programs from fall through spring.
“My favorite memory was winning the district title with the soccer team my senior year,” Barnhart said. “As for track and basketball, all of the district competition and all the invitationals, traveling with the team is always fun.”
