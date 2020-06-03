Be it basketball, golf or baseball, Shanksville-Stonycreek senior Cameron “C.J.” Salsgiver excelled as a multi-sport athlete for the Vikings.
Although his baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19, Salsgiver’s golf team took second place in the WestPAC, and his hoops squad was able to squeeze in its season too – making it to the first round of the district playoffs.
Reflecting on his senior year as a Viking, Salgiver said, “I loved it. It was fun.” But added that he was hoping to play baseball this spring.
“I think that’s what everybody was looking forward to,” he said. “Because I think that was the sport that we could have went somewhere with, but we didn’t get the chance to do it.”
Salsgiver recalls playing in basketball tournaments as far back as second grade, and began playing machine-pitch baseball the following year. Golf came later, when he joined the team his freshman year. He said that he doesn’t favor one sport over another, but admitted that basketball was the most demanding of the three.
“It’s just a lot of hard work that you’ve got to put in,” Salsgiver said.
Someone who certainly appreciated that hard work was basketball coach Matthew Long.
“I was really impressed that, even though our season didn’t go as planned, I saw growth, incredible patience and perseverance and character from C.J. stepping up,” Long said. “His leadership – stepping into roles where he probably didn’t expect to get called on, and having to do things he maybe wasn’t used to, but took on just because we really needed it as a team.”
With a team plagued by injuries, and the loss of three of five starters, Salsgiver found himself as the only senior on the court after December.
Long said, “C.J. was kind of the guy on the floor to look to,” and added that “he was basically an extension of me on the floor.”
Salsgiver led the Vikings in points, assists and 3-pointers.
“He kind of had to do everything for us,” Long said. “I was just really impressed with his overall leadership.”
Salsgiver was looking forward to graduation ceremonies, but will have to settle for the virtual variety.
“We all have to go in on separate dates, and walk across the stage and get our diplomas,” he explained.
Graduates will give a short video interview that will become part of a larger broadcast that will include their classmate’s clips.
Salsgiver said he enjoyed his senior experience.
“It was awesome,” Salsgiver said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
He said that he will miss his teammates, and especially the fans that came out to support the Vikings.
“Even if you win or lose, they were there all the time,” he said.
This year’s summer vacation will be cut short for Salsgiver, as he will be heading to San Antonio, Texas, on July 15 to begin basic training for the United States Air Force, and starting a career in computer science.
