Those who followed the Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball team through the district and state playoffs this year may certainly recognize the name Hannah Platt. A senior forward and guard, Platt led the Vikings to a District 5 Class A championship game victory over Tussey Mountain, and ventured as far as the second round of the state playoffs, where the team fell to Kennedy Catholic.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Platt. “We definitely went further than expected.”
The Vikings faced an uphill battle after losing three key seniors from a 2018-19 team that advanced to the PIAA semifinals.
“We came back this year stronger, I believe,” Platt said of her new squad. “We worked hard every day at practice, trying to get better. We had no off days.”
Platt began her basketball career at age 6, playing in the East Hills Recreation youth league before donning a Vikings uniform in second grade. She also joined the school’s softball team the following year and eventually grew to become a solid catcher.
A multi-sport athlete who played AYSO soccer as a youngster, Platt later joined the Vikings’ co-op team with Berlin Brothersvalley as a sophomore.
Although she said she enjoyed playing outdoor sports, basketball was her favorite.
“It was the most fun because I was around all of my friends, and had my family’s support,” she said. “I worked harder at basketball for sure. I just love the sport.”
Shanksville girls basketball coach Cory Crognale can testify to that.
“Her work ethic was probably one of the things that just stood out for her,” Crognale said of Platt, who adapted to different roles throughout her high school career, changing from guard to forward and then to point guard at times. “This year she took on a leadership role, stepped up tremendously, held everyone accountable and definitely wanted it. She had that mindset that she wanted to work hard, and wanted to go out on top her senior year.”
Crogsnale said Platt’s teammates love her.
“They’re going to miss her for sure,” Crognale said. “They were together all of the time, on and off the court.”
Although Platt was able to finish her soccer and basketball seasons, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled her softball season, prom and a traditional graduation ceremony. Shanksville’s graduation will be held virtually, where graduates will give a short individual video interview that will become part of a larger broadcast that will include their classmate’s clips.
“It definitely hit me a while ago, but I kind of lost all emotion for it,” admits Platt, who has come to terms with things beyond her control. “Basically, it is what it is. You can’t really change it.”
Last spring, Platt hit .464 with a team-high 29 RBIs. She added seven doubles and four triples for the District 5 Class A champions.
Now focused on her future, Platt will be attending Mount Aloysius College this August, to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She’s following a calling into the next chapter of her life, but admitted that she’s going to miss her teammates and coaches.
“They were a family to me,” Platt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.