Shade High School didn’t have a baseball team during Austin Fogle’s freshman season due to a shortage of varsity players.
His senior season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I first heard of the news about the season being delayed, I was thinking maybe it would be two weeks,” said Fogle, who also played football for the Panthers. “As time progressed, it kept getting pushed back. Coach told me, ‘Take nothing for granted. It will be a life lesson learned.’
“I’m working to keep my mind off of it,” he added. “I lost my freshman season too because we didn’t have a team that year. I only had a chance to play two seasons.”
Fogle played outfield and was a right-handed pitcher for Shade. A quiet leader, he helped guide a young team the previous two seasons.
“He was our captain as a junior,” said second-year Shade baseball coach Joel Holsopple. “He’s a lead-by-example type of player. He is the type of kid that if you have a daughter you’d want her to date Austin Fogle. He is a gentleman, a great student, a great athlete and an even better kid.
“He’s going to be very successful in life because of his work ethic, his kind-hearted nature and his patience.”
Fogle will attend Pitt-Johnstown and major in civil engineering. He also is involved in 4-H and his hobby of rocketry. He is on the county council in 4-H.
“We buy our own rockets in pieces and we build them and put motors in them,” Fogle said. “We pick a day in the fall and launch them off of launch pads. We learn a lot about how the rockets work. Building them, putting the engines in, deploying the parachutes.”
On the football field, Fogle collected 69 tackles during his senior season and had a career total of 131 tackles, with 62 solo stops. He was part of Shade’s 11-1 District 5 Class A and WestPAC championship team in 2018.
“My freshman year I saw no playing time. My sophomore year I got on the field on special teams. After that I tried to get on the field more,” Fogle said of his fall sport. “I did more weight lifting and exercise. Junior season was a pretty big season. It was memorable, winning District 5 and going to the state playoffs.
“Our senior year we tried to get to the playoffs after losing all the seniors from the year before. We made the playoffs.”
Now, Fogle and the rest of Shade’s 27-member senior class will continue to adapt to life amid the pandemic.
“I learned to take nothing for granted,” Fogle said. “That’s a pretty good lesson. It’s a big lesson to tell everyone. The seniors are losing a lot of their best moments.”
