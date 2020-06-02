Shade High School softball coach Jason Baer knew he’d miss senior Katie Cook after graduation.
Unfortunately for the Panthers coach, he also missed Cook and the rest of his players this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of scholastic sporting events across the state.
“Players like that, it’s a shame to see them go,” Baer said of Cook, who played third base and catcher during her Shade career. “Her attitude, her work ethic. Everything. I’ll miss her.”
Cook was a Somerset County honorable mention selection as a freshman, Baer said, but missed her sophomore season due to a knee injury. She returned last spring to have another solid year.
This was supposed to be Cook’s best season yet.
“At first I was very upset. We had high intentions for our team,” Cook said of the cancellation. “We were trying to win WestPAC and District 5 this year. Once I found out it was canceled my heart was broken. I was very upset.”
Last season, Shade advanced to the District 5 semifinal round. Her freshman season the team made a district playoff appearance.
“During my sophomore year I tore my ACL and it put me back a little bit,” said Cook, who also played volleyball and basketball at Shade. “It definitely affected my batting because I started to dip a little more. I really worked hard my junior year and I was able to hit pretty decent. I ended up hitting a home run and a lot of doubles and triples.”
Cook also had success with the Panthers’ girls basketball team.
“During basketball season we made it to the semifinals and played a consolation game at UPJ, which was pretty awesome,” Cook said. “I hadn’t played on that floor since my freshman year. Overall it was a good experience and we had a good time.”
Cook will attend Penn State Altoona and major in entrepreneurship. She hopes to be a part of the softball team with the Lions.
Baer believes Cook has the skills to excel on the college level.
“She’s always been a real coachable player, a great teammate, a good hard worker,” Baer said. “She missed her senior year and she missed her sophomore year in softball because she tore her ACL.
“She’s one of those kids you want on your team,” Baer said. “A good leader.”
Cook adapted to a new way of learning as well as life without seeing most of her classmates.
“We’ve been doing online classes. The teachers will assign an assignment during the week,” she said. “You have to turn it in by Friday. It’s kind of work at your own pace.”
Losing her softball season and other milestone events has been difficult. Shade, like many schools in the area, considered various options on how to hold graduation.
“Honestly, that’s something that every senior should get to experience,” Cook said. “I’m upset about how things went, but life goes on.”
