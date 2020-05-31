Coming off of an all-conference selection in wrestling, Salisbury-Elk Lick senior Jonah Smith was in search of an uplifting spring to end his scholastic career. Smith, a pitcher and utility player for the Elks, was disheartened to find out he was unable to play baseball this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was devastated and sad to know that I won’t get one more year with my friends,” Smith said.
With experience returning, the Elks were looking expecting more wins on the ledger in 2020.
“I expected to have a reliable team with players that love the game and to have a good, fun year with them,” he said. “Last year, we were 5-11. This year, we would have had seven returning starters.”
Smith appeared in all 16 games last season and was set to fulfill integral roles on the baseball team this year.
“Jonah is a kid that likes to have fun,” Salisbury-Elk Lick Athletic Director and baseball coach Marty Kemp said. “He is always quick to crack a joke.
“As far as baseball goes, Jonah is very versatile. We had him play in the infield and outfield, and pitch last year. I expected him to do the same this year as well as provide some senior leadership which I had already seen in practices.”
Smith earned three letters in baseball and wrestling, for which he participated on the Meyersdale team as part of a co-op. He also registered two letters in cross country and soccer and was a member of the fitness and tech-ed clubs.
“My time was enjoyable and fun, and I’m going to miss it,” Smith recalled his time at Salisbury-Elk Lick, which had 20 seniors graduate on Sunday. “Memories that stand out were the jokes in class and fun I had with my friends on days we went on field trips and any baseball games and practices we had.”
Smith enjoyed a strong 2019-20 season on the mat for the Red Raiders. He went 24-13 with 17 pins, finishing as the District 5 Class AA runner-up at 182 pounds and advancing to his first Southwest Regional.
“Jonah possesses a quality that is severely lacking in kids today, perseverance,” Meyersdale wrestling coach Craig Tresnicky said. “We see a lot of kids that quit if they do not have a starting spot. Jonah was in this position when he was younger, and could have easily followed that same path and gave up. He stayed, took some beatings from the older wrestlers, but he learned from it, and started to improve.”
As a junior, Smith went 14-13. He will attend Garrett College in the fall as an undecided major. His improvement made between his junior and season seasons can be traced back to a couple of factors.
“From there his confidence grew and he started walking out on the mat expecting to win,” Tresnicky said. “This all added up to seeing a big improvement this season. He even started to fill the shoes of a leader; helping younger kids see how they needed to conduct themselves.
“A lot of the headlines usually focus on the kids who are a stud from a young age, but kids like Jonah who grow and improve over time, are the type of kids that are needed on successful teams.”
Smith is the son of Kelly and Bobby Smith, of Salisbury.
