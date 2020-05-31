As one of 20 seniors in the 2020 class at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School, Riley Easton was looking to make her mark on the softball diamond this spring. Four seniors returned for the Elks, primed for an improved record. However, April 9’s announcement to close school and cancel the entire spring sports season ended those hopes prematurely.
“It was disappointing because at first, I didn’t know really what it meant,” said Easton. “It was initially just going to be a two-week kind of thing and blow over. It ended up turning into something longer.
“There are a lot of mixed feelings toward the whole situation. I definitely missed participating in my senior year of softball because I was definitely looking forward to that. I didn’t know know really how to handle it all because it didn’t feel real. It didn’t feel like it was actually happening.”
Easton played third base, shortstop and center field over her softball career.
“I had high expectations,” Easton said of the 2020 season. “We had four girls come up from junior high to play. They had older sisters play softball before so I was really excited to be the senior figure for them. They were all very active and positive. We were all like a big family, so I was excited to see what we would turn out to be like.”
Easton earned two letters in softball and four in volleyball, when she was named to the WestPAC all-conference teams in 2018 and 2019 as a 5-foot-11 middle and outside hitter.
As a tight-knit bunch, the past few months were a culture shock for the senior class which graduated on Sunday.
“It’s a lot different. Growing up, you view your class as your family,” Easton said. “You really see them more as your brothers and sisters than best friends. To be separated so quickly and without any notice of what was going on or when we would see each other again, it’s been difficult trying to cope with not having everybody around anymore.”
The daughter of David and Melissa Easton, of Salisbury, will enroll at Allegany College of Maryland, major in occupational therapy and play volleyball for the Trojans. She was president of the senior class, Leo Club and fitness club, while serving as secretary for the Future Business Leaders of America and ski club. She was also involved with student government.
“My time at Salisbury was amazing,” Easton said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, I know that’s for sure. Having the small community feel to everything, it was something that I truly cherished because I’ve been able to travel a lot and been able to see how big communities are not able to reach people in ways that you can in a small community. I think growing up at school and being around the faculty and other students, it’s really been a great way for me to grow and help others grow.”
She traveled to Thailand last year with her church for a mission trip.
“She was dedicated to her team and attended all the practices,” Salisbury-Elk Lick softball coach Tiffany Beal said. “All the seniors had a positive attitude for the few practices we had.”
