Rockwood’s Grace Bower has always appreciated growing up in a small school.
“You are definitely closer to a bunch of people that you have grown up with,” Bower said. “I have known most of these 30 kids since kindergarten and I feel that we know each other much better than if we were at a much larger school. Because classes are smaller, you know your teachers well, too.
“But just because you are from a small school, it doesn’t mean that your dreams are any less important.”
Her passion has been volleyball, and a number of her most precious school memories revolve around the sport.
“We were like a family and really pushed each other,” said Bower, a middle hitter/blocker. “My biggest memory was that we hadn’t won a game for six years and we finally were able to beat Salisbury for our first victory. We worked together and started winning more and that was exciting because I felt that I was part of that improvement.”
Rockets volleyball coach Jason Atchison said Bower was a quiet player.
“She was not loud and outgoing like many players, but she led by example,” Atchison said. “She was a role model for several of the underclassmen. Grace helped make the team a family. She helped the underclassmen learn and work together as a team. Continuing down this path will lead her on to accomplish amazing things. It was a pleasure coaching her and she will be missed!”
In addition to volleyball, Bower is a member of the track team where she participated in triple jump, long jump and high jump.
“I was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring sports,” Bower said. “I had been working harder on conditioning during the offseason and was excited to see what I might be able to accomplish this year and how much I could improve.”
Her other school activities include being a member of National Honor Society and French Honor Society as well as being a member of the Rockets chorus.
She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and her group advanced twice into state competition held in Hershey. She serves as a mentor for Outdoor Odyssey and played for the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club when she was a sophomore.
Her other interests include photography, traveling, hiking and biking in Somerset County and playing volleyball in her free time.
“It was definitely hard adjusting to the school closing and I had a difficult time accepting it,” Bower said. “There were so many things that I missed out on my senior season, but I’ve been working out more and exercising trying to get ready for next year.”
The daughter of Mark and Sheila Bower, of Confluence, Bower plans to attend Waynesburg University, where she will major in nursing and play volleyball.
