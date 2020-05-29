The Rockwood baseball team’s memorable playoff run in 2019 had laid the groundwork for what Gabe Bluebaugh hoped would be an exciting senior season this year for he and his teammates.
The Rockets battled through the first two rounds of the District 5-A playoffs with victories over Northern Bedford (4-1) and Tussey Mountain (8-5) putting top-seeded Rockwood in the championship game opposite No. 2 Forbes Road.
“That district championship was one of the most exciting games that I’ve ever been involved with in my life,” Bluebaugh said. “We were down and ended up forcing extra innings. We ended up losing 4-3 in nine innings, but it was just a great game. It was a great group of teammates, working hard together.”
The Rockets advanced to the PIAA playoffs, but fell to District 7 champion California, 17-7, in five innings to end the season, with a 15-8 record.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down the schools and the PIAA canceled the spring sports schedule, Bluebaugh said that it was difficult to deal with.
“We had some great players on that team last year, but we were hoping that we would have some success of our own this year,” said Bluebaugh, a four-year letterwinner. “Then it was all over before it really got started. It was very disappointing not to get a chance to see what we could do.”
In the fall, Bluebaugh was a member of the Rockets golf team which won its fifth straight District 5 title and fourth consecutive WestPAC crown. Rockwood lost to Philipsburg-Osceola in the first round of the PIAA golf team championships.
“We have a lot of fun playing together, but everybody knows when it is time to get serious out on the course,” said Bluebaugh, a three-year letterwinner. “We made a lot of new friends and had a great time working together.”
Bluebaugh was also a guard with the Rockets basketball team, is a member of student council, Future Farmers of America and the Future Business Leaders of America, which advanced to the state playoffs.
The Rockets athlete, whose other interests are hunting and fishing, is also a member of Rockwood’s ski club.
“Being a member of ski club, we would help out with the Special Olympics held at Seven Springs every year,” Bluebaugh said. “That was always a great time and I looked forward to it every year. Those athletes are really amazing.”
Bluebaugh, the son of Randy and Laura Bluebaugh, of New Centerville, enlisted in the Air Force last August but no date has been set for his departure.
“The one thing that I learned from all of this is to play every game as though it is your last and then you won’t have any regrets,” Bluebaugh said.
