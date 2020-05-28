The COVID-19 pandemic took away spring sports for Richland High School softball player Makenna Horner and thousands of student-athletes across the state.
In perhaps a fitting twist, Horner soon will begin a journey that eventually could enable her to improve the health of young children.
“My favorite subject in school is biology – or physiology and anatomy,” said Horner, who played outfield, shortstop and first base for the Rams. “I’m going to St. Francis University to major in the physician assistant program they have there.
“I wanted to work with kids. I knew I wanted to help people,” she said. “I like biology. I felt if I could help kids feel better if they’re sick or help them get healthy, that would make me happy.”
Horner has worked to improve on the softball field throughout her time with the Rams.
First-year coach John Ahlborn felt Horner was poised to have a solid senior season before the coronavirus initially paused spring sports and ultimately led to the cancellation of all games.
“She’s a good kid, smart. She tries hard,” Ahlborn said.
Ahlborn is a former three-year assistant who moved into the top coaching position this spring in place of veteran Ed Haberkorn, who took a leave of absence according to Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd.
“Her academics really stand out,” Ahlborn said of Horner. “She is a pretty good student – National Honor Society. She really likes biology.”
Horner’s biology class as well as all other courses moved out of the classroom in March. Schoolwork took on alternative forms such as online instruction after the stay-at-home order took effect. On April 9, in-school classes were canceled for the remainder of the year and soon after PIAA sports were nixed.
“I found out about it and I started crying,” Horner said. “We had a Zoom call a couple weeks ago and our coach said he was going to try to get us into an 18-U league (this summer) if that league still happens. I’ve played since I was in third grade and not to finish it out is disappointing.”
The ramifications extend beyond the softball field.
“I already have my prom dress. I’m still hoping we have one,” Horner said earlier this month. “(Richland Principal) Mr. Regan said they’re trying their best to have something over the summer to make up for that. The Stone Bridge Project lit up the bridge with our school colors on the Friday that was supposed to be our prom night. That helped.
“I still hope I get to graduate and walk and have somewhat of a prom.”
Horner and her classmates have adapted as the weeks wore on without in-person classes or spring sports.
“I’ve been working a lot at Stuver’s in Riverside,” Horner said of a local nursery and landscaping business. “I’ve been doing four days a week there and keeping up with school work and cleaning my room.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.