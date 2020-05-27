While the coronavirus pandemic has shutdown the spring sports seasons including baseball, Portage’s Seth Georg has been making the most of his time.
“It was really sad at first,” Georg said. “We thought we were going to have a pretty good team this year and I was looking forward to playing out my senior season.
“I have been keeping pretty busy, replacing school with work. I work for George’s Trailers, of Gallitzin, fixing things, cleaning and delivering, whatever they need me to do.”
The son of Lee and Sandy Georg, of Portage, Georg said it was a big surprise when the shutdown came.
“I didn’t realize that it would hurt so much,” Georg said. “It’s just really sad.”
Last season with the Mustangs (13-8), Georg, an outfielder, batted .323 with a double, 18 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
“Seth Georg is a three-year starter and captain of our team,” Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe said. “He is a very good player and a better hitter. You can always count on Seth to put the bat on the ball. Seth does not strike out.”
In addition to playing baseball, Georg was also a member of the Portage football team, which finished 8-3, earned a berth in the Appalachian Bowl opposite Ligonier Valley and fell to Purchase Line in the quarterfinals of the District 6-A playoffs.
“The game that I will remember the most was in the fall when we played Meyersdale and they were undefeated,” Georg said. “We were able to beat them (16-7) and represented the WestPAC in the Appalachian Bowl. That game really sticks out.”
Georg, a running back and defensive end, rushed for 207 yards on 34 carries with a pair of touchdowns and added 13 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
During the winter, Georg, a forward, was a co-op member with the Conemaugh Valley hockey team which played in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
Other school activities include Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.
He played for the Johnstown Warriors hockey team and his other interests are hunting, fishing, getting tattoos and hanging out with friends.
Georg said that his family was a huge supporter during his athletic career with the Mustangs.
“My dad and brothers were always pushing me that I could be better than I thought that I was,” Georg said. “It was hard to hear sometimes, but I appreciated it.
“Coming from a small town, you grow up knowing everybody from when you were in preschool through high school. It is just great to see all of the support that you get from all of those people throughout your life in Portage.”
Georg will play football at Washington & Jefferson in the fall and plans to major in business administration.
“It definitely was not the senior season I had envisioned and I don’t like what happened, but everyone is going through the same things and we all had to come to grips with it,” Georg said.
