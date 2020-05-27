When she found out that the spring softball season had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Portage’s Kara Dividock went through a period of mourning.
“I am not going to lie to you, when first I found out that we weren’t going to get a chance to play this softball season, it was just terrible,” Dividock said. “I cried, I complained, and I was just so sad. I could not honestly understand how this had happened. It seems like I’ve been playing softball my whole life, and for it to just end like this was unbelievable.”
Dividock has since begun to cope with the loss.
“I started taking college classes and working out to get in shape for the fall,” said the Mustangs athlete, who will be a preferred walk-on with the St. Francis women’s basketball team. “My family and I have been playing a lot more board games.”
Dividock, a shortstop with the Mustangs, batted .500 with nine home runs, two triples and eight doubles last season. She had 29 runs scored and 41 RBIs for the 15-5 squad.
“Kara is a tremendous athlete, but an even better teammate,” Portage softball coach Brian Randall said. “She was truly another coach on the field always building up her teammates. Portage softball is going to be better next year because of her leadership these past years.”
Dividock said that she had been looking forward to spending time with the other softball team members.
“We came a long way and I wanted to be with this group of girls for one more season just to see what we would be able to accomplish,” Dividock said. “We won our first District 6 playoff game last year and I was excited to see if we could progress a little more.”
On the basketball court, Dividock topped the 1,000-point milestone, averaging 14.1 points a game this past season. She added 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the WestPAC and District 6 Class AAAAA champions, who finished 23-4.
“That was unreal when we won the District 6 title, the first in school history,” Dividock said. “That team was just so special. We worked well together and all got along. It was just a great group of girls and I will always remember how close I was to all of them. It was exciting that it all just came together for our senior year.”
In addition to her athletic endeavors, Dividiock is a member of the yearbook staff, National Honor Society and is the vice president of Students Against Destructive Decisions. She also serves as class treasurer and is treasurer of the science club.
Her outside interests include snowboarding, serving as a library aid and hanging out with friends.
She has played both travel softball (Keystone Raptors, PA Elite and Ohio Outlaws) and basketball (Laurel Highlands Hoopsters and Flood City Lightning).
Dividock said that she has appreciated the support of the Portage community.
“Anytime we were playing, there was always a sea of green in the stands cheering us on,” Dividock said.
The daughter of Kirk and Lisa Dividock, of Portage, she plans to major in nursing at St. Francis.
“If nothing else, you learn to take nothing for granted,” Dividock said. “Play every game like it is your last because it just might be.”
