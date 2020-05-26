Coming off of a disappointing 2019 campaign, the Penn Cambria baseball team was eager to prove themselves this spring. Five starters returned with the hopes of soaring up the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference standings. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close schools permanently for the rest of the school year on April 9 ended the Panthers’ shot at redemption.
“We’ve been looking forward to this year ever since we were little,” Penn Cambria senior Marty Sekerak Jr. said. “Playing high school baseball in Lilly, I looked forward to it forever and we don’t get the chance to play this year. I can’t even play summer ball either because you can’t play that either. I did not expect my baseball career to end last year like it did. I guess this is just where it ends.”
Chayce McCombie, a pitcher headed to Indiana (Pa.), and Sekerak were named co-captains before the season. Devon Conway and Tanner Vinglish also returned as senior starters heading into 2020, giving the Panthers promise for a better year than last year’s 1-19 record proved.
“We started indoor practices in January so we were putting in a lot of hours and work into this year, just looking to improve,” Sekerak said. “We had a good bunch of younger kids coming up to help us out. So we were going to have a very good year compared to last year. It was going to be a fun year.”
Sekerak started at catcher in 2019, and was slated to play third base this spring. This would have been his third letter earned in baseball to combine with his pair in soccer. In just its second season back, the soccer team advanced to the District 6 Class AA semifinals in 2019.
The coronavirus has wiped out the closing months of seniors across the globe, throwing everyone for a loop.
“It’s been very interesting, we’ve never experienced anything like this,” Sekerak described what life has been since mid-March. “You want out of your house, you want to go do something. You want to go to a water park, but they’re not going to be open up at all this summer. You can’t just go and hang out with your friends, because you don’t know what they’ve been through, what they’ve experienced and what people they’ve met that might have the virus. It’s just a unique situation that we don’t really know how to handle.”
Sekerak was also part of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, student council and yearbook club. The son of Marty and Brenda Sekerak, of Gallitzin, plans to attend Pitt-Johnstown to study biology/pre-medical before heading to the main campus for dentistry.
“Marty is one of the most unselfish players I have had the pleasure of coaching, and he always puts the team ahead of personal achievements,” Penn Cambria baseball coach James Poldiak said. “Last season, Marty had to catch rather than play his customary third base position. He did this without hesitation. Though the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marty stepped into a leadership role as he was one of our team captains. He is a quiet leader, but leads by example. Marty is a player that others look up to.”
Sekerak enjoyed his time at Penn Cambria.
“Just the kids at the school were always good,” he said. “There’s not very much bullying or anything at the school. We always get along with everybody, you can have a good conversation with everybody. It’s just a great atmosphere to be at. I didn’t hate going to school any day of the year. It was always a good time. The teachers were always very nice, too.”
