A chance to conclude her scholastic career with friends on the track was all Penn Cambria senior Hannah Fitzsimmons ever wanted. But schools across the commonwealth were shut down for the rest of the academic year on April 9, thus ending the spring sports season.
“When I first found out that there wasn’t going to be a spring season, I was shocked,” Fitzsimmons said. “I didn’t think this would last very long.”
With 22 letterwinners returning from a 5-7 squad, the arrow was pointing up for the Panthers.
“I was looking forward to this last season to be able to spend it with my friends and coaches that have been there for me the last four years,” Fitzsimmons said. “I thought that with everyone we had on the team that that it was going to be a very strong team. Even though track is an individual sport, we as a team make it stronger.”
Fitzsimmons, who competed in the discus, javelin and shot put, was the epitome of a valuable teammate who helped the program’s culture excel.
“Hannah is the type of kid that all parents hope their kid(s) grows up to be like,” Penn Cambria girls track and field coach Josh Himmer said. “She is the ultimate teammate and she’s a friend to everyone on the team. She gives it her all and is the first person standing there cheering on someone who is trying to beat their own PR or to give a hug to player that just didn’t have it that day. She was always someone I could always go to if I needed to send a message to the team. Penn Cambria will miss her. I wish her the best, and I know she will make the world a better place as she continues to grow.”
Fitzsimmons was part of the basketball, track and field and volleyball teams at Penn Cambria, earning two letters on the hardwood, one in track and one in volleyball. She was a member of the 2019 District 6 Class AAA championship basketball squad, which won its first PIAA Tournament game in program history.
It has been a difficult adjustment for the outgoing Fitzsimmons without her classmates by her side heading toward graduation.
“It definitely is weird, not being with my friends,” she said. “Not seeing them in class or in the hallways, knowing that this was the last time you would see some of them before they went to college is hard.”
Penn Cambria opened up its arms to welcome Fitzsimmons in.
“I would sum my time at Penn Cambria as memorable,” she recalled. “Coming into Penn Cambria from a Catholic elementary school not knowing anyone and having Penn Cambria be so open and such a family made it easy. The friends that I made here at PC will always impact my life. My memories of PC are being able to be on three sports teams that made me the person I am, and growing day by day with my friends.”
She was the student council secretary, while being a member of Pink Panthers, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), prom committee and yearbook book.
The daughter of Matt and Samantha Fitzsimmons, of Cresson, will continue her volleyball career at Waynesburg University, majoring in forensic science/crime scene investigation with a minor in federal accounting.
