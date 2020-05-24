Northern Cambria senior Adam Kopera learned throughout his high school that patience is a virtue. Kopera bid his time behind talented running backs over his first three seasons on the gridiron. Last fall, the gutty 5-foot-6, 135-pound back burst onto the scene with a school-record 1,696 rushing yards, tallying more yards against Penns Manor (313) and Ferndale (299) than he did over his first three years combined (295).
His patience helped curb the sting of losing his senior spring sports season, which consisted of baseball and track and field, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It was kind of frustrating for me, because these were kind of our best few months of high school and we lost them all,” said Kopera, who was geared to be the team’s center fielder on the diamond while competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, 400 relay and long jump on the track and field team. “Spring sports, that was the biggest thing that upset me. I’m missing out on the Ken Lantzy game. It’s just difficult. We missed out on our senior trip, senior prom, maybe even graduation. It’s just frustrating, but life goes on.”
This would have been the second straight spring Kopera competed in both baseball and track and field. He earned three letters in football, with this canceled spring serving as Kopera’s third in baseball and second in track and field.
“It was just super frustrating,” said Kopera, who will attend Indiana (Pa.) to major in pre-physical therapy before going to graduate school. “I had a good year in football and I figured I could even have better seasons in baseball and track. My potential was there, it just got taken away from us like that in a heart beat. It was kind of devastating.”
Kopera enjoys weightlifting and was part of the school’s National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. The son of Patrick and Kimberly Kopera, of Northern Cambria, was one of the few athletes in the area who balanced two sports during the spring.
“Adam is an exceptional young man,” Northern Cambria boys track and field coach Fred Montanaro. “He was an all-star for our track team, and probably more importantly, he set the standard for a two sport-one season athlete. He split his time evenly and did not cut either obligation short at practice or contest.”
Kopera expected an improvement from last year’s 8-11 record on the diamond.
“I thought our expectations were pretty high this year,” Kopera said. “We had a really young team, we lost a lot of kids. We had young athletes, but they were performing well in practice. I could tell they were ready to play, and they were ready to win.”
Last fall, Kopera averaged 8.4 yards per carry on 203 totes. He compiled over 100 yards in nine of his team’s 11 games, surpassing 200-plus yards four times. Kopera averaged 154.2 rushing yards per game, and totaled 11 touchdowns and 70 points to lead the team in each category. He also added 20 catches for 165 yards, and
62 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Over his time with the Colts, Kopera noticed how tight-knit the Northern Cambria community is when it comes to sports.
“I just think Northern Cambria has some type of pride for sports, more than anyone else around our county,” he said. “The whole town is involved in just about any sport. We’d have people showing up to our practices for football and baseball, just coming to watch to see how the team would perform. They were always so supportive in any way they could help. We were all tightly bonded together.”
