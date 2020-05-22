With eight starters returning from last year’s 11-9 squad, the North Star baseball team was primed for more success in 2020. Plenty of multi-sport standouts littered the talented roster. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the season before it even started.
For seniors such as center fielder Alec Supanick, the April 9 announcement hit hard.
“It was upsetting knowing that I couldn’t play my last high school season,” Supanick said. “When I first heard about it, I was pretty mad. We had a few starters coming back this year and we were looking good. One of my expectations of this year was to win District 5.”
This spring would have been Supanick’s fourth varsity letter on the diamond, adding to his four letters in wrestling and three in football. Supanick made an impact in every sport he competed in at North Star. He was named to the 2017 Class A all-state football team as a sophomore wide receiver, a campaign in which he tallied 52 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Supanick compiled a 120-33 record in wrestling, winning three District 5 Class AA individual titles. He also produced a .374 career average in baseball, scoring 75 runs and collecting 71 hits.
“Not playing baseball this spring was really off, I haven’t went through spring without playing baseball for the past 12 years,” Supanick said. “It’s tough not seeing all your friends every day, but it’s pretty nice not having to go to school.”
Supanick was unable to compete in the Border Brawl, an event pitting the top wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area against their counterparts from Maryland and West Virginia, and Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, the annual football all-star contest in June.
Despite the hardships, Supanick enjoyed his time at the Boswell school.
“My time at North Star was awesome,” Supanick said. “I’ve formed so many lifelong friendships. My favorite memory is the Camp Sequanota field trip.”
Supanick also enjoys fishing and hanging out with friends. He is on the Smith Transport roster in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. The son of Rick Supanick, of Gray, and Lori Supanick, of Boswell, plans to enter the workforce upon graduation.
The speedy outfielder made his presence early on the diamond and progressed as the years passed. Supanick hit .394 in 2019 and produced team highs of 28 runs, 14 stolen bases and three triples. He drove in 12 runs. Over his career, Supanick walked 33 times compared to 26 strikeouts and added
39 RBIs and an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.010.
“Alec has been a great player for the North Star Cougars over the course of his high school career,” North Star baseball coach Michael Blucas said. “He was our leadoff hitter and a good one at that. He was the type of baseball player that made it happen, being able to run, throw, catch and hit with the best of them. For many reasons - sentimental and otherwise - the coaching staff and I were really looking forward to this season and seeing what Alec and his teammates - especially fellow seniors Eli Brougher, Austin Geiger, Logan McConville, Matt Powell, Austin Suder and Andy Zuchelli - would be able to accomplish.”
In 2019, Supanick led the Cougars with 936 all-purpose yards, 68 points,
11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He finished with 13 career interceptions.
