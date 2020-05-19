Since the coronavirus pandemic has modified life as she knew it, Johnstown Christian School’s Iliana Hunsberger has learned to adapt.
“Johnstown Christian had been a virtual classroom for snow days already, so it hasn’t been as difficult to learn online as much as it might be for some others, because we were kind of used to it,” Hunsberger said. “Teachers have been emailing assignments and we kind of know what to expect.”
Hunsberger is a four-year letterwinner in soccer, where throughout her career she has played a little bit of everything from goalkeeper and striker to midfielder and defender. She is also a three-year letterwinner as a forward with the basketball squad.
“One of the most memorable things about this season on the soccer team was how the team grew together from the beginning of the season to the end,” Hunsberger said. “I was very proud of that.”
While her athletic career was able to be completed before Gov. Tom Wolf closed the schools for the remainder of the year, there are still a number of events that Hunsberger has missed during her senior season.
“The shutdown came as a bit of a shock,” Hunsberger said. “While I wasn’t competing in a softball co-op with Conemaugh Township this year, I had some friends that were going to play and I was looking forward to going and supporting them.
“Also we were really looking forward to senior trips, the prom and senior skip day as well as a number of other activities.”
Hunsberger is a member of both the Blue Jays choral tour choir and bell choir, which were also setting up concert dates throughout the spring.
The daughter of Dan and Mariela Hunsberger, of Hollsopple, she is a member of E-club, which encourages other students at Johnstown Christian, and Spirit Club. She is also part of the senior leadership team and the student worship team for chapels as well as contributing with the Connections Club, which helps to tutor and mentor elementary students.
Outside of school, Hunsberger has served as a worship leader at Kaufman Mennonite and is a part of the Emerge youth group at Oakland United Methodist Church.
Other interests include river hiking, going on adventures, bowling, roller skating, hanging out with friends and going to amusement parks to ride roller coasters.
“The one thing that has happened with all of this, is that while it has been hard to adjust, it has helped me realize what really matters in life,” said Hunsberger, who plans to attend California (Pa.) to major in social work.
“Johnstown Christian School has had a real impact on me and who I am today. I feel as though we are all friends and family and I have enjoyed getting to know everyone there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.