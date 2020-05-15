When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the PIAA spring athletic season, Forest Hills’ Michael Vasbinder didn’t lose just one season of competition, he lost two.
A middle hitter on the volleyball squad and a high jumper on the track and field squad, Vasbinder was left with just memories of last year’s accomplishments instead of dreams of competition.
“I was really looking forward to volleyball, because I expected to have more playing time,” Vasbinder said. “And in the high jump, I was really starting to be more consistent. It’s really annoying because this will be my last chance to play either sport and I felt in early practices that I was going to have good seasons in both sports.”
Forest Hills volleyball coach Jen Poldiak said Vasbinder joined the team as a junior and has worked determinedly to earn a starting varsity position.
“Michael returned for his senior year and quickly stepped into a leadership role, taking on team captain responsibilities,” Poldiak said. “He is committed to his team, a hard worker and willing to play any position on the court.
“It was unfortunate the season was canceled due to COVID-19, as we were really looking forward to a successful season with Michael as our captain.”
The Rangers senior said that he liked the way he saw the volleyball team coming together.
“We were getting in sync with each other and were really starting to get in a rhythm and were in the flow of things on the court,” Vasbinder said.
A two-year letterwinner in track, Vasbinder is also a three-year letterwinner in cross country.
“The bus rides home after a meet were always one of the best parts of the season in cross country,” Vasbinder said. “We were all friends and it was just a great time for bonding with each other.”
During the winter, Vasbinder was a member of the Rangers wrestling squad.
“We were fortunate that at least we got to finish out the wrestling season,” Vasbinder said. “I felt really badly for our girls basketball team, which was playing really well, and was not able to finish out their season. It just ended so abruptly for them.”
Vasbinder noted that winning the District 6 Class AA team duals championship was definitely a highlight for Rangers.
“There was a group of guys that graduated last season that had really wanted to win the team title,” Vasbinder said. “I felt personally that we won it this year in honor of those guys from last season.”
The school’s male representative for the District 6 Dean Rossi Sportsmanship award, Vasbinder, the son of Marcy and Michael Vasbinder, of South Fork, is also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society.
“I am proud to be a Forest Hills student,” Vasbinder said. “I think the way the students interact with each other here at Forest Hills is different than at other schools. We seem to have very little bullying, and there is really more of a family atmosphere here than I think you find at other places.”
His other interests include camping, kayaking and bike riding.
He plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in pre-physical therapy and participate in club wrestling.
“This whole situation made me realize that you can’t take anything for granted,” Vasbinder said. “When there’s not much that you can do about something, you just have to keep your head up and move forward.”
