Like so many other senior athletes, Baylee Snedden of Forest Hills was crushed when the coronavirus pandemic forced the PIAA to shut down the spring sports season.
“We were at practice when we first heard about it possibly being closed down, and it was very upsetting,” said Snedden, a high jumper and long jumper with the track and field squad. “Our final practice, we all sat around and cried because our senior season wasn’t supposed to end this way.”
While Snedden did not consider track to be her main sport – she was a middle hitter with the volleyball team – she did have a fondness for it.
“You want to do better for yourself and for the team,” Snedden said. “Our track team was very tight-knit and everyone was so supportive of each other. Even when you were competing against your own teammates, you were always encouraging each other and happy for each other.”
Forest Hills girls track coach Tom Hunter said that Snedden was chosen as a senior captain on the team.
“Senior leadership has always played a vital role in the success of our track team,” Hunter said. “I am confident Baylee would be a successful team captain in leading our team in 2020.”
Snedden, the lone senior on the volleyball team, said that there were a number of standout moments from the fall season.
“I have been playing together with this group of girls since I was in eighth grade and they were in seventh,” Snedden said. “We had a really good season and it was very satisfying to see how far we have come from where we started out.”
Snedden finished the season with 113 kills and a team-high 29 blocks for the Rangers (18-13).
A huge change that occurred for Snedden during the time that she has been away from school is her career path, which suddenly took off in a completely unexpected direction.
“I was going to be a biology major and had a job shadowing at the marina at the Pittsburgh Zoo,” Snedden said. “I hated it.”
Snedden said that she has always been interested in fashion and art and was fortunate enough to help out her brother, Doltyn, when he worked on filming a music video in Windber in 2018.
“I was on set and helping with the styling for the as-yet-to-be released video starring Lynyrd Skynyrd pianist Peter Keys,” Snedden said. “I remember how much fun it was, and thought that might be a direction that I might like to go in.
“When I got serious about it and showed that I wanted it to be more than just a hobby, my family was behind me to give me the support.”
Snedden will head to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in fashion merchandising and design in the fall.
Also the school’s female representative for the District 6 Dean Rossi Sportsmanship award, Snedden in a member of National Honor Society, student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), ski club, prom committee and the Jaycettes.
Snedden, the daughter of Doug and Barb Snedden, of Salix, played for the Invasion Volleyball Club travel squad and enjoys skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with friends.
