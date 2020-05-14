Holly Wilson has been a staple in sports at Ferndale Area High School for several years. A multi-sport athlete, she represented the Yellow Jackets in basketball, volleyball and softball.
“My favorite is basketball,” said Wilson, who played guard and point guard since second grade.
Earning a spot as a starter since her freshman year, she said she’s going to miss the camaraderie that came with the program.
“The coaches and all the teammates are all together as family, so I really liked that,” she stated.
Although the Yellow Jackets did not make the playoffs this season, Wilson said she and her team created many memories just the same, especially when playing against Johnstown Christian School.
“The competition was always there,” she said.
A multi-position softball player since her freshman year, Wilson, who came into her own as a first baseman, was sorry to see the season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very upsetting. I really wanted to play,” Wilson said.
Wilson is heading to Juniata College, where she will major in biology with a concentration in pre-medicine.
“I want to focus on my studies,” she said, and added that she will miss playing sports for Ferndale.
No matter the sport, she said of her Yellow Jacket family: “We just really give it our all when we play,” adding, “For sports, in general it’s not about winning.”
Sarah Riffle, girls basketball coach at Ferndale, says that Wilson was always a leader on the court.
“She’s just an all-around great kid,” Riffle said. “She’s worked hard, and since seventh grade has come to all of the open gyms.”
Wilson tore her ACL playing volleyball as a sophomore, and as a result missed that basketball season, but was ready to play as a junior.
Riffle said she made a noticeable impact as a player upon her return.
“I think it just says a lot about her character, that she was able to battle back after an injury like that and then play,” Riffle said.
Unfortunately Wilson tore her other ACL this basketball season, but coach Riffle said she took it all in stride and remained positive.
“Even though she missed a lot of games her senior year, she was there and she came to everything,” Riffle said. “She was still working hard rehabbing her knee, and was there to cheer on her teammates.”
Riffle said Wilson is “a hard worker in the classroom and on the court,” and mentioned her community service work as a trained and certified volunteer with Upper Yoder EMS. “She’s a pretty awesome kid.”
