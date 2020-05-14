Ferndale Area’s Loghan Furfari has been a multi-sport athlete since he can scarcely remember. From kindergarten through high school, the football gridiron, basketball court and baseball diamond have been his perpetual stomping grounds.
“I just love playing sports with my friends. Hanging out with them, competing,” said Furfari.
Involved in school sports, or with summer youth leagues, he came to excel in all of them, and was especially drawn to baseball.
“I’ve always loved the infield,” said the Yellow Jacket shortstop who batted .333 last season with a team-leading 16 RBIs.
And when Furfari wasn’t fielding ground balls and turning double plays, he was on the mound. COVID-19 cancelling his senior season was a bitter pill for him to swallow.
“I’m going to miss everything about it,” he admitted.
Furfari was also Ferndale’s quarterback last fall, and mentioned that although he had always played since age 5, “it wasn’t my best sport; like I wasn’t good at it.” But he added that once he began taking snaps from the center, he felt more comfortable.
“Towards my high school career, then I started to like it better,” he said. “I loved it a lot more.”
Unfortunately an ankle break early in the season snuffed out Furfari’s football career as a Yellow Jacket, but he kept a positive attitude and focused his attention on the next sport on the calendar – basketball.
The break healed during the hoops season and he was able to get a lot of playing time on the court. With coaching changes, rehabbing his injury and his team failing to make the playoffs, the season was a little rough, but he remained centered.
“We just had a good bond even though things didn’t turn out the way we wanted them to,” he said. “We didn’t win as much as we had hoped, by we all still had a really good time.”
Steve Clawson, Ferndale’s athletic director and baseball coach, felt lucky to have Furfari on his team.
“Loghan is a very competitive and hard-working athlete,” Clawson said. “He is a very good teammate, as I see him often helping his teammates to make everyone better.”
Clawson added that Furfari is generally a friendly and polite young man on and off the playing field.
“He is a good student in the classroom, and he is well-liked by his teachers and peers,” said Clawson. “I am glad I had the privilege to coach him for the past four years.”
Clawson’s assistant coach Garrett Sidor concurs about Furfari.
“With my two years of being around him, he really stood out by far both of those years as being a true Yellow Jacket,” Sidor stated. “He took pride in the uniform he had on. He really represents the school, athletics and the community well.”
Furfari is planning on pursuing a business degree at Pitt-Johnstown this fall, and said that he’s unsure of whether he’ll try out for the Mountain Cats baseball team at this point.
