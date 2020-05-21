Senior billboard

Sixty-eight North Star seniors are featured on a billboard Thursday, May 21, 2020, on Route 160, north of Boswell. A senior parade will be held at 6 p.m. Friday with graduation following at 7 p.m. at the high school stadium. 

 By Chip Minemyer
cminemyer@tribdem.com

