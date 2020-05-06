Joined remotely by a panel of nationally renowned medical and economic experts, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey held a YouTube roundtable on Wednesday during which participants provided ideas about how to reopen the economy, following the COVID-19 shutdown, while acknowledging the challenges of this extraordinary experience for the state and nation.
“One of the most overstated lines that we hear these days is the unprecedented nature of the times we’re living in,” said Toomey, who moderated the event from his Washington, D.C., office.
“Of course, it’s true. We’ve never before chosen to close down the American economy. There is no playbook, no plan on the shelf for how to reopen it.”
Toomey, a Republican, thinks Pennsylvania should begin opening more businesses, since, in his opinion, hospitals appear capable of handling the medical aspect of the pandemic.
He said the closedown “made sense at the time.”
“Fortunately, in most of the country, including my home state of Pennsylvania, it’s now clear that there is little or no risk that we’re going to overwhelm the capacity of our hospitals,” Toomey said.
Founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University Mark McClellan emphasized that the “effective steps to contain the initial surge” have “come at a huge economic cost.”
“I think, as we go forward, a lot of people are framing the decision here as an either/or,” McClellan said.
“Either we can reopen the economy or we can contain the pandemic. I think it’s very important for policies right now – and in the coming days and weeks – to focus on how we can effectively do both of those things. In fact, it’s not going to be easy to sustain economic growth and economic recovery unless the public is confident that we are actually containing the pandemic, so that they can go about more of their normal activities under the new normal that we’re living in today.”
Toomey was also joined by President of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Health Services Division Steven D. Shapiro, New York University professor of economics Paul Romer, and co-director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford John P.A. Ioannidis
Romer, a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences recipient, authored “Roadmap To Responsibly Reopen America,” a paper in which he contended, “Until a vaccine is developed and deployed, the simplest and safest path to this outcome is a national testing strategy that marshals our existing resources to test everyone in the U.S. once every two weeks and isolates all those who test positive. It does not rely on any new technologies, is far less disruptive and costly than our current policy, and will work even in a worst-case scenario.”
Romer supports a plan to spend $100 billion annually for population scale testing for viral pathogens. Romer compared large-scale testing to contact tracing, which involves individuals who test positive then providing information about people they have encountered who are then contacted by medical professionals.
“I personally think the population scale testing is the one that, in a sense, we know how to do,” Romer said. “We know how to do these tests. We know how to scale them out. The problem with predicting through something like contact tracing is it requires us to do things that we, as a nation, have never done. I’m worried about that. Finally, I’m worried that will not restore confidence because it depends too much on trust in authorities.”
Shapiro talked about the need to focus on at-risk populations.
“The way to protect society, while keeping it open, is to really isolate and protect the vulnerable seniors,” Shapiro said. “If we could keep them out of harm’s way, we could continue.”
