As information about the COVID-19 pandemic changes daily, questions can arise about government’s role on every level, including the federal, which is dealing with sending out stimulus checks, providing unemployment compensation, developing plans to support businesses and working with states.
So, on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, plans to hold a tele-town hall for residents of the Johnstown and Harrisburg regions in order to provide an update about the situation.
The meeting will be the senator’s fourth tele-town hall for constituents of different sections of the commonwealth.
“This is a difficult time for Pennsylvanians, our communities, and our loved ones,” Casey said. “The COVID-19 pandemic presents difficult challenges, but I have confidence that we can get through it together. I look forward to holding an important dialogue with folks in the region.”
Casey plans to conduct the meeting from 6 to 7 p.m.
The senator’s office expects to have the sign-up link for Thursday’s town hall ready by Wednesday evening.
