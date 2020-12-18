Mallory Carbaugh, 11, was excited to see Santa pass her house on Demuth Street in Richland Township.
“He had a fluffy white beard. A jolly red coat. And green gloves,” Mallory said.
Mallory, her sister Sadie, 8, and their younger brother, Colt, bundled up and ventured outside Friday to see Santa ride by in his sleigh, guided by the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“They look forward to it every year,” said their mother, Megan Carbaugh.
Residents in Geistown Borough and Richland Township tracked the parade on the fire department’s Facebook page so they knew exactly when to come outside.
Cousins Trinity Gutilla, 3, and Sophie Camblin, 5, waved to Santa, who wished them a Merry Christmas as he passed their house on Churchill Street.
Trinity’s mother and Sophie’s aunt, Amber Hale, said she is thankful the fire department coordinates the parade.
“We look forward to it every year,” she said.
The parade has been a tradition for the past 10 years, but this year’s parade seemed to generate an especially joyful response from the community, Deputy fire Chief Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop, the parade drew more appreciation and shouts of “Merry Christmas” from people of all ages than he’s ever seen, he said.
As always, the parade spanned two nights, Thursday and Friday, covering different parts of the township.
“I can’t remember seeing the groups of people that we had Thursday night. They got together at different intersections and parking lots,” Heffelfinger said. “Others were videotaping from their windows.”.
Participation by the older generation in particular was a powerful display to Heffelfinger.
“Of course it’s for the kids,” he said. “But what touched me and resonated with me the most was going by Graystone Court and seeing the retired community on their front balconies, yelling out ‘Merry Christmas.’ ”
