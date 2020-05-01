Despite adding nine cases of COVID-19 cases in three days, Cambria County's total case count calculates to half the target infection rate Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week for counties to enter a less-restrictive yellow phase.
That's why downtown Johnstown business owners Randy Clark and Sharon Honkus are livid that Cambria was not included in 24 counties where coronavirus restrictions will be eased next week.
“For the life of me, I don't understand why the state would outline the parameters and then they don't abide by their own parameters,” said Clark, who owns Miller's of Johnstown clothing store and Coney Island Lunch.
“This is getting beyond bearable,” Celestial Brides and Prom owner Sharon Honkus said. “I'm terribly disappointed. I don't understand what the governor is using for the metric.”
Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine have said counties must have fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents to be considered to be moved from the current stay-at-home red phase to a partial-opening yellow phase on May 8.
Cambria County has had 31 total cases since its first case was reported March 23. That's 23.5 cases per 100,000. The county has reported 17 cases in the past two weeks, for a rate of 12.9 cases per 100,000.
“I don't really understand,” said Amy Bradley, president and CEO of Cambria Regional Chamber. “I'd like to see what went into the decision. I think this area has done a really good job of following guidelines.”
Wolf said on April 22 that the 24 counties that make up the health department's northwest and north-central regions would be the first to move to yellow. But when The Tribune-Democrat, other media outlets and local officials asked whether the Laurel Highlands area could be considered separately from the two regions that split local counties, Wolf and Levine hinted that the final map might not follow the pre-drawn regions.
Comparing counties
Cambria County is in the southwest region with Pittsburgh, but borders three health department regions, including both regions that are moving to yellow.
Bradley noted that Centre County, with nearly nearly 100 coronavirus cases, is moving to yellow with the north-central region.
Wolf was asked about the Laurel Highlands area during Friday's press briefing, specifically comparing local counties to Centre County. He said Centre's incidence was within the parameters for yellow.
“They also have the capacity in Centre County that, maybe other counties don't have to deal with problems,” Wolf said. “They have capacity for testing. They have capacity for contact tracing.”
Honkus isn't convinced.
“We have hospitals that are reopening for elective surgery, and we're not invited to reopen,” she said.
P.J. McGowan, owner of Precious Metals and Diamonds Co. in Richland, said the rules are keeping small businesses closed while big chain stores can remain open and sell some of the same items. Moreover, the big stores have hundreds of people and smaller stores would have more limited traffic, he said.
“We are a store that operates on a one-on-one basis with people,” McGowan said. “I think it's a big injustice.”
Clark sees that situation for himself. He said Coney Island – which has been open – has 200 to 250 take-out customers a day, but Miller's wouldn't have more than about 20 a day.
'Doesn't make sense'
Although Lacey Ott has been able to maintain some online sales, walk-ins previously represented 90% of sales at her Geistown business, Stryking Boutique.
“I'm not a doctor, but when I look at the numbers for Cambria and Somerset counties, it doesn't make sense,” she said. “I think it is just going to be a major blow for the communities and the families here by not including us in the reopening.”
Zebra Stand owner Andy Heinze actually closed the Richland Township business a few days before the government-ordered shutdown. He said he's disappointed the county was not included in the partial reopening, but sees the value of a delay.
“I know the name of the game is making money, but I don't want anybody getting sick,” Heinze said.
Although Somerset County's incidence rate is slightly higher than Cambria's, at 35.2 total cases and 14.9 new cases per 100,000 people, it is well under the benchmark.
Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, said tying the county's fortunes to Allegheny and Beaver counties in the southwest makes no sense.
“We are a rural, outdoor community,” Aldom said. “I can't believe they are putting us in the same market as the urban communities.
“Business has taken it on the chin. We need to get opened up.”
Health and economics
Several government officials reacted to the situation.
Gerald Walker, Somerset County commissioners chairman, said the county had been in touch with Wolf.
“The southwest region was not yet ready to open into the yellow phase,” Walker said. “We will follow the governor's recommendation to reopen Pennsylvania in a safe way that continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Cambria County commissioners earlier in the week asked Wolf to consider their area separately from the health department regions. On Friday, commissioners' Chairman Tom Chernisky said he was disappointed, noting the county has followed state guidelines.
“We have advocated that Cambria should stand alone, independently, on its own data and outcomes,” Chernisky said. “Our regional hospitals have excess capacity to treat citizens who have COVID-19 should the need arise.
“There can be a balance of opening businesses and protecting the public. We can open businesses and continue to be vigilant with precautions. We are reaching a point where small, medium and large businesses will not be able to recover. Our country is dealing with a two-front war that was started by a public health crisis that is leading to an economic crisis.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, said he's asking for a “detailed explanation” of the different zones.
“Cambria County is not Pittsburgh or Philadelphia,” Burns said. “Our community has not seen the high number of COVID-19 cases that were initially projected. To put it bluntly, Cambria County should not be lumped into the same region with the same stringent rules as Pittsburgh.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said he was dismayed at Wolf's announcement.
“Choosing to close the state by regions as we evaluated the spread of the COVID-19 virus would have been a mistake, and I’m glad health officials spoke with local leaders and made the decision to go county by county,” Rigby said. “So why not retrace our steps by consulting with those same county officials who have their feet on the ground as we try to get Pennsylvania back to work?”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, said, “It is outrageous that Governor Wolf has singled out certain Pennsylvania regions to re-open when counties in south-central Pennsylvania with minimal coronavirus cases remain unjustifiably shuttered.
“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their livelihoods during this shutdown. All of us are ready to get back to work and to get our economy back on the right track.”
