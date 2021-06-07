Most of the region’s counties reported single-digit increases for COVID-19 cases Sunday, with just 408 new cases statewide.
It was the second consecutive day with fewer than 500 new cases.
There were no new deaths among the five additional COVID-19 deaths statewide.
Cambria County added nine cases, Somerset County added one, Bedford County added two, Blair County added 10, Clearfield and Centre counties each added four and Westmoreland County added 14 new cases in Sunday’s data reported by the Department of Health.
For the weekend, Cambria was the region’s only county with additional deaths.
- Cambria’s 21 new cases and two additional deaths brings the county’s totals to 14,691 cases and 434 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
- Somerset had a total of five new cases to reach 8,017 cases and 213 deaths.
- Bedford had a total of 11 new cases to reach 4,669 cases and 138 deaths.
- Blair had a total of 12 new cases to reach 13,480 cases and 338 deaths.
- Indiana had a total of eight new cases to reach 6,378 cases and 177 deaths.
- Clearfield had a total of 16 new cases to reach 8,813 cases and 148 deaths.
- Centre had a total of 10 new cases to reach 16,875 cases and 224 deaths.
- Westmoreland had a total of 46 new cases to reach 34,221 cases and 769 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,861,817 doses statewide, which is fifth-highest in the United States. The state ranks sixth in total population.
There are now 4,875,596 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and another 1,515,992 partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.