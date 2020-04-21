Cambria County's second death of a COVID-19 patient is among 360 new deaths added Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have been 1,564 Pennsylvanians who died after contracting the coronavirus.
The report also showed 1,296 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees had no information about the county's latest COVID-19 death, and said he had not been contacted by the health department.
In response to The Tribune-Democrat's inquiry, Conemaugh Health System spokeswoman Emily Korns said, “We don’t have any information to share. As always, we extend our sincere condolences to the family.”
Tuesday's coronavirus deaths were by far the highest to date, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained both the new cases and new deaths included data not previously included in the daily reports. Both figures include “probable” COVID-19 cases and confirmed cases.
“A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Levine said. “A probable case is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and was a close contact or otherwise linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, but who did not have testing done.”
Tests and data
Probable COVID-19 fatalities include those whose death certificates list the disease as a cause or a factor contributing to death, even though there was no test performed before the person's passing, she said.
Tuesday's new 1,296 new cases included 981 confirmed COVID-19 tests and 315 probable patients, Levine said.
The state's virus deaths include 1,264 who died after testing positive and 300 probable COVID-19 deaths.
“It's important to know, this increase did not happen overnight, but is the culmination of our effort to bring to the public the most accurate data possible,” Levine said.
In addition to its second death, Cambria County added one more case to reach 20 total. The report does not break down confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the county data.
Bedford County has one new case for a total of 16, with one death. Indiana County added two new cases to reach 55 cases, with four deaths.
Blair County remained at 14 cases, with no deaths, and Clearfield County was unchanged with 11 cases and no deaths.
Spikes 'not unusual'
Westmoreland County added five new cases and four additional deaths to reach 291 cases and 20 deaths. Fayette County has two new cases to reach 69, with three deaths.
Tuesday's spike in death reports was the second in three days. On Sunday, the department reported 276 new deaths, but the number included deaths from over the previous four weeks from different reporting sources.
Collecting all the reports has taken a little more time, Levine said.
“This is not unusual,” she said. “This is the way that infectious disease deaths are usually reported.”
She went on to say: “With our great epidemiologists – who are like disease detectives – this is how they report it usually: According to CDC guidelines. But obviously, we are paying much more attention now.”
The figures help public health experts track the pandemic to recognize trends over a period of several days instead of a single day's report, she said, announcing new animated tracking graphics on the department's website, health.pa.gov. The animated chart shows COVID-19 trends by region.
