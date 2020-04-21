Cambria County's second death of a COVID-19 patient is among 360 new deaths added Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have been 1,564 Pennsylvanians who died after contracting coronavirus.
Tuesday's report also added 1,296 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.
Tuesday's death total is by far the largest daily increase, but the department has been adding previous deaths that investigations showed were related to COVID-19.
"The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts," the health department press release said.
Check back for updates.
