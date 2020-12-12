The inmate, whose name was not provided, had been at SCI-Somerset since Oct. 1, serving a sentence for indecent assault of a juvenile. He died at a local hospital, the Department of Corrections said in a press release.
Somerset was one of three state prisons announcing their first COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
At SCI-Fayette in Fayette County, a 77-year-old inmate died Thursday at a local hospital. He was serving a sentence of 23½ to 47 years for forgery and had been at SCI-Fayette since March 2013.
At SCI-Waymart in Wayne County, a 71-year-old inmate died Thursday during transport by ambulance to a local hospital. He was serving a sentence of 18½ to 45 years for robbery and had been at SCI-Waymart since June 1998.
“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”
SCI-Somerset reports 274 inmate cases and 75 staff cases, the Department of Corrections website shows. SCI-Fayette has eight inmate cases and 35 staff and SCI-Waymart has 163 inmate cases and 34 staff.
Somerset County’s other state prison, SCI-Laurel Highlands, has had 388 inmate cases, 66 staff cases and nine inmate deaths. Laurel Highlands serves as the state’s facility for inmates with special needs, including long-term care, personal care, wheelchair, dialysis and geriatric inmates.
“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”
Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation at the prison or local hospitals, depending on the level of medical care required. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them.
Surging COVID-19 cases at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto eased on Friday, the Bureau of Prisons website shows. There were 609 inmates and 29 staff who had tested positive by Friday, up from 607 inmates and 25 staff on Thursday. A week ago, there were 167 inmate cases and 22 staff cases shown on the website.
