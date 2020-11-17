SOMERSET – An abrupt spike in COVID-19 cases now has one in three inmates positive inside a prison dedicated to caring for many of Pennsylvania's frailest offenders.
Following a decline that brought the case count to 40 late last week, the number of positives has surged to 285 inmates over the past several days, the Department of Corrections' COVID-19 dashboard showed Tuesday.
Another 23 employees at the prison are also positive.
Department of Corrections staff were contacted for comment Tuesday and indicated they were working to provide more details about the virus outbreak.
The prison's population – cut in half in the spring to enable inmates to better social distance – is currently at 832, including prisoners who receive personal care, nursing home care and dialysis among other "special needs" that also put many at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19.
The prison's jump in cases comes as Cambria and Somerset counties have seen sharp increases over the past six weeks.
In an interview earlier this month, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said asymptomatic prison staff first brought the virus into SCI-Laurel Highlands and SCI-Somerset, which has steadily had 50 or more cases over the past few weeks.
In SCI-Laurel Highlands' case, proactive sewer system testing enabled prison officials to detect the virus before anyone began showing symptoms and mitigation efforts have been underway since to control the spread.
That includes isolating COVID-19 positive inmates from peers, ongoing mass testing and the closure of common areas where inmates gather.
On Nov. 3, an 87-year-old inmate in hospice care died while COVID-19 positive and at least four other inmates have been hospitalized due to the virus, Wetzel said Nov. 6.
It's the only COVID-19 death reported at the prison.
