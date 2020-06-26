Central Cambria school nurse Jackie Springer said it’s important to have medical professionals helping develop response plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springer is co-lead on the pandemic response team at Central Cambria in Ebensburg. She thinks the district has an advantage in developing a reopening plan with four health-care workers involved.
“Together we’ve just been navigating these waters,” Springer said.
On the school board there’s Dr. Thomas Woods who teaches in the physician assistant department at St. Francis University, retired nurse Patricia Albaugh and physician assistant Nate Martin. Additionally, the school physician, Scott Magley, has been and will continue to review the plan as it develops
“Collaboratively, we have a lot of great minds that can bring a lot to the table,” Springer said.
Schools can consult with several sources while planning for reopening, including Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania School Reopening Task Force, and the American Association of School Administrators.
Local districts have also turned to their school doctors and nurses.
The input at Central Cambria has allowed for easier navigation of the ever-changing coronavirus landscape.
“We’re all working as a team to stay up to date on everything,” Springer said. “As the coronavirus ebbs and flows in our area, we must be flexible and ride the wave. These truly are uncharted waters.”
“We are fortunate to have a board with a wide variety of skills and knowledge, but having three of our nine members being medical professionals right now is priceless,” Central Cambria Superintendent Jason Moore said. “Having medical experts on our governing body who will vote on that plan should give our students, parents and staff the extra assurance that their health and safety is of utmost importance and that decision will be made based on science and data.”
‘Lower the risk’
Alex Pozun, Westmont Hilltop’s school physician, has been helping with the medical aspects of how to approach the return to learning.
“I think the biggest thing is doing your best to lower the risk,” Pozun said.
There’s no way to eliminate the disease right now, said Pozun, an emergency room physician at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
He suggests Westmont focus on how best to prevent the possible spread of the virus through mitigation efforts such as frequent cleaning and social distancing.
Pozun said educating students, especially younger children, about best practices will be important.
He said making sure those students understand the benefit of hand washing and social distancing, and the need for increased cleanliness, is paramount.
Some other suggestions include posting of signs in high-visibility areas promoting protective measures, staggered use of communal spaces, limiting individuals in classrooms and restricting nonessential visitors.
Work with local hospital
Greater Johnstown School District is still working on a strategy and has turned to the school nurses to lend a hand, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district is also receiving help from additional medical professionals.
When the plan is “as complete as it can be,” she said, school officials will send it off to the infectious disease department of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for review and further guidance.
Arcurio said the partnership with the hospital has played an important role while administrators figure out how to safely bring students back in a few months.
Richland School District’s health and safety plan was passed by the board on June 22.
“Both the school physician and both school nurses had a prominent role in our planning,” Richland Director of Education Services Brandon Bailey said.
He also serves as the pandemic response leader for the district and presented the plan to the board.
Those health professionals were involved from the beginning and the plan was shown to school physician Charles Stotler for review, Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.