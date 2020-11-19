Westmont Hilltop, United and Blacklick Valley are the latest school districts in the area to switch to remote learning due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
Westmont Hilltop is closing for 14 days beginning Friday due to “reported positive COVID-19 cases within the schools and the level of community spread,” according to a release from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell on Thursday.
Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for all students and they will need to log into Google Classroom to complete posted assignments.
Starting Monday, the district will implement its “Red Phase” plan, which means all instruction will be via remote learning from that point forward.
Each building principal will send out the appropriate schedule and post those listings on the schools’ webpages.
“I know the timing of this announcement is horrible and I apologize for the inconvenience this causes our families,” Mitchell said in the release. “However, the department of health’s recommendation does not leave me any choice.”
Students will be allowed into their respective buildings beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and Monday to collect belongings.
Beginning Friday, United students will start a virtual learning period that will last until Dec. 4, a release said.
During that time, learners who can access the internet will follow their regular schedule and complete assignments on Google Classroom.
Those who cannot will have paper and pencil work to do.
“We understand that this pandemic is affecting each family differently,” a message from Elementary Principal Lewis Kindja read. “As we try to help keep everyone safe, we are also trying to meet the educational, social and emotional needs of all our students.”
United also reported Thursday that a new COVID-19 case had occurred in the high school, according to a message on the district’s Facebook page.
Blacklick Valley Elementary School has adjusted its instructional model as well.
District leaders moved those students to virtual education on Monday, and the high school will follow suit next Monday.
“We will attempt to bring everyone back to face to face on Nov. 30,” Superintendent William Kanich said.
Rising instances of the novel coronavirus have driven nearly every school district in the area to adopt either a completely virtual or hybrid learning plan until the beginning of December.
As of Thursday, Cambria County remained in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s community transmission table.
Monday will begin the fourth week the county has held that designation with an incident rate of 274.8 per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.
