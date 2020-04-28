During a special meeting held Tuesday, the Westmont Hilltop School Board discussed the district’s current continuity of education plan and what is to be done when school resumes in the fall.
“This is the first in a series of meetings, the intent of which is to come up with a plan, should this unfortunate occurrence reoccur in the coming school year,” President Jeffrey Masterson said.
“We need to know where we are now ... and then from this point to go forward and have something in place so we are not scrambling like we have been as the result of, quite frankly, an emergency situation.”
Several administrators, teachers and faculty took turns sharing their experiences with this new model of learning and what the parents and students have shared with them.
Currently, Westmont, along with all school districts in Pennsylvania, have implemented planned instruction at the request of the state department of education.
“This has been a learning opportunity for all of us,” said Amy Brown, director of curriculum and instruction.
School officials reported that thus far the continuity of education plan has been running smoothly, and Superintendent Thomas Mitchell reminded everyone on the call, which reached 100 participants, that this is an ever-changing endeavor.
Currently, Westmont is using an asynchronous model of learning, which means the students can complete assignments at their leisure.
According to elementary Principal Nicole Kuzmiak, students and parents are letting her and the educators there know that the assigned work usually takes between 2 to 3 hours each day to complete.
Brown said at the elementary school core content teachers post three activities for English language arts, including phonetic awareness, word study, comprehension strategies and a number of other assignments.
Between two and three activities are then posted for math, according to Brown, and one science and social study activity are listed.
Elective teachers, such as music, are also posting activities.
She explained that teachers are being encouraged to work together.
High school Principal Lynn Clement said she’s hearing junior high students are completing assignments in the same amount of time with a more varied workload and in the high school it depends on the student and their classes.
Attendance is being counted as long as the student turns in their assignments, participates in videoconference meetings and participates in activities.
One topic that held a lot of the participants attention was synchronous versus asynchronous learning.
Synchronous learning is when students gather at a designated time every day to learn.
It was questioned whether it might be better to shift to synchronous learning moving into the fall.
Throughout a lengthy discussion with multiple board members participating, it was agreed that asynchronous learning not only works better for the students, but also for the teachers.
“Can we do it? Absolutely, we can do anything,” Mitchell said.
“Should we do it? That’s the question that I would pose to the members of the board and to teachers and everybody that’s involved with this program.”
Mitchell added that he’s asked the Appalachia Intermediate Unit Eight about school programs in the state and was told no districts are using synchronous learning at the moment.
Looking to the future, Westmont is preparing for what school will look like in the fall by exploring common platforms for all teachers to use, making sure they are using the same device and continuing professional development on the aforementioned platforms.
Mitchell said the administrators want to establish a 1:1 initiative district-wide and work on better ways to approach student attendance and grading.
“As we move into the summer we’re going to have continued dialogue,” Mitchell said. “This is going to be an ongoing process as information becomes available to us.”
