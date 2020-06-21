The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs. All meals are grab-and-go:
• Brownstown “Little Red Library”: Food exchange location.
• Coal Miner’s Diner, Jennerstown: School-aged children can receive a free meal and pick from a hot dog, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken nuggets with a side.
• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. during the week.
• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Families are asked to reach out to Food Service Director Adam Thomas and the school will make the necessary arrangements.
• The Greater Johnstown summer meal program has begun and includes breakfast and lunch distributed on Mondays and Thursdays until Aug. 14.
From 11 to 11:20 a.m. meals will be available at the Cambria County Library, Coopersdale Homes and Ferndale United Methodist Church; 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Oakhurst Homes and Grove Avenue United Methodist Church; from 11:40 a.m. to noon at the Prospect Homes; noon to 12:20 p.m. at Morrellville Church of the Brethren and Johnstown Middle School; 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. at the Dale Municipal Building and ACRP Play Center; 12:40 to 1 p.m. at the Greater Johnstown YMCA; and 12:50 to 1:10 p.m. at the Solomon Homes and ACRP St. Michael’s School.
Additional sites may open throughout the summer and the current locations are subject to change at the district’s discretion.
For more information call Amy Smith at 814-533-5670, ext. 1683.
• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays. Meals for five days will be packaged to take home.
• Sheetz: All Sheetz stores are offering free children’s meals daily while supplies last.
• St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen: Takeout meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
• Westmont Hilltop School District: Free breakfast and lunch will be made available to all children 18 years of age and younger Mondays and Thursdays, regardless of the school they attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals can be picked up from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Westmont Hilltop Elementary and Upper Yoder Police Station and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at The Mound Playground in Old Westmont and Tom’s Circle at Camoset Village. The distribution will conclude on Thursday.
