The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs in place during the coronavirus-prompted shutdown. All meals are grab-and-go:
• Brownstown “Little Red Library”: Food exchange location.
• Coal Miner’s Diner, Jennerstown: School-aged children can receive a free meal and pick from a hot dog, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken nuggets with a side.
• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to
7 p.m. during the week.
• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Families are asked to reach out to Food Service Director Adam Thomas and the school will make the necessary arrangements.
• Forest Hills School District: Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals can be picked up at Dunlo fire hall – 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.; South Fork Wesley United Methodist Church, Salix Bethel United Methodist Church – 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Sidman United Methodist Church 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Summerhill Township Fire Company Social Hall, Croyle Township Supervisors Building, St. Michael Catholic Church – 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Wilmore Heights – noon to 12:30 p.m.; Mine 42 Social Club – 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. The meal program will conclude on June 12.
• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays. Meals for five days will be packaged to take home.
• Sheetz: All Sheetz stores are offering free children’s meals daily while supplies last.
• St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen: Takeout meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
• Westmont Hilltop School District: Free breakfast and lunch will be made available to all children 18 years of age and younger Mondays and Thursdays, regardless of the school they attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals can be picked up from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Westmont Hilltop Elementary and Upper Yoder Police Station and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at The Mound Playground in Old Westmont and Tom’s Circle at Camoset Village. The distribution will conclude on June 25.
• Windber Area School District: Breakfast and lunch are available for all children 18 years of age or younger regardless of the school they attend from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday at all Windber schools; Windber Stadium Terrace; Mine 40 playground; Ogletown Municipal Building; Windber Fire Department; Scalp Level Fire Department and the Paint Township Frosty Corner building across from Pomroy’s Convenience Store.
Windber Families are asked to call 814-467-4567, ext. 801, if they cannot reach any of the aforementioned locations.
• Windber Area Community Kitchen: Meals are available every day but Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
