The “Little Red Library” box on Habicht Street in Brownstown is shown here on Sunday, March 15, 2020. It has been converted from books to food for needy children who will not be in school for at least the next 10 days due to coronavirus concerns.

The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs in place during the coronavirus-prompted shutdown. All meals are grab-and-go:

• Brownstown “Little Red Library”: Food exchange location.

• Coal Miner’s Diner, Jennerstown: School-aged children can receive a free meal and pick from a hot dog, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken nuggets with a side.

• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to

7 p.m. during the week.

• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Families are asked to reach out to Food Service Director Adam Thomas and the school will make the necessary arrangements.

• Forest Hills School District: Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals can be picked up at Dunlo fire hall – 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.; South Fork Wesley United Methodist Church, Salix Bethel United Methodist Church – 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Sidman United Methodist Church 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Summerhill Township Fire Company Social Hall, Croyle Township Supervisors Building, St. Michael Catholic Church – 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Wilmore Heights – noon to 12:30 p.m.; Mine 42 Social Club – 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. The meal program will conclude on June 12.

• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays. Meals for five days will be packaged to take home.

• Sheetz: All Sheetz stores are offering free children’s meals daily while supplies last.

• St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen: Takeout meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

• Westmont Hilltop School District: Free breakfast and lunch will be made available to all children 18 years of age and younger Mondays and Thursdays, regardless of the school they attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals can be picked up from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Westmont Hilltop Elementary and Upper Yoder Police Station and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at The Mound Playground in Old Westmont and Tom’s Circle at Camoset Village. The distribution will conclude on June 25.

• Windber Area School District: Breakfast and lunch are available for all children 18 years of age or younger regardless of the school they attend from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday at all Windber schools; Windber Stadium Terrace; Mine 40 playground; Ogletown Municipal Building; Windber Fire Department; Scalp Level Fire Department and the Paint Township Frosty Corner building across from Pomroy’s Convenience Store.

Windber Families are asked to call 814-467-4567, ext. 801, if they cannot reach any of the aforementioned locations. 

• Windber Area Community Kitchen: Meals are available every day but Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. 

