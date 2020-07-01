Cambria County Library will be able to better educate and entertain local children thanks to receiving a $15,000 donation from SaverLife.
The organization announced the endowment during a telephone and Zoom press conference on Wednesday.
“Our well-loved and well-worn areas of the children’s department are going to be getting a facelift,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the county’s library system.
“We don’t always receive such a generous and unexpected windfall like this. It’s giving us the opportunity to address a much-needed project that’s been on the back burner for a while now, so we are thrilled.”
SaverLife, a national nonprofit financial technology company, and Intuit Inc., maker of QuickBooks, launched a community-wide savings program in Johnstown, beginning in January. About 3,000 residents signed up, saving an average of $211. Leigh Phillips, CEO of SaverLife, said the donation and announcement provided an opportunity to “celebrate all that we have achieved in the last few months.”
John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said the inability to save is an important issue in the city, where one-third of the residents live in poverty.
“It’s been so great to see the number of people who have signed up through the SaverLife program here locally to take advantage of this opportunity and learn how to save,” Dubnansky said.
The announcement event also included comments from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Breed Love (from Intuit business partner Concentrix), Mike Letizia, (Johnstown Tomahawks head coach) and Stacie Shaw (winner of the SaverLife/Intuit story challenge), along with U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, who provided a prerecorded message.
