The Santa Fund Soccer Classic's rosters have been finalized for Saturday, April 17. The girls’ contest will kick the day off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
Coaching in the girls game will be Richland's John Facci, Forest Hills' Lari Gallaher and Westmont Hilltop's Curtis Lichtenfels for the North. On the South's bench will be Windber's Paul Buza.
Leading the North Boys squad will be Westmont Hilltop's Jason Hughes and Greater Johnstown's Robert Malcolm. The Hilltoppers earned another District 6 Class 2A title in 2020.
Bedford's Barrett Schrock and Rockwood's Dan Weaver will be in charge of the South Boys team. Bedford won the District 5 Class 2A crown, while Rockwood earned District 5 Class 1A gold in 2020.
The North Girls team will be made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Molly Krumenacker and Ellie Long; Bishop McCort Catholic's Caroline Ingram and Molly McCullough; Cambria Heights' Abbey Lansberry and Emma Stockley; Central Cambria's Chloe Croft and JoJo Woods; Forest Hills' Olivia Guillarmod and Lydia Roman; Greater Johnstown's Jayla Morales and Noelle Smith; Penn Cambria's Julia Podrasky and Taylor Rabatin; Richland's Carly Colvin, Autumn Facci and Morgan Philibin and Westmont Hilltop's Katherine Horner, Lauren Mock and Maggie Piro.
Taking the field for the South Girls are Bedford's Jordan Brown, Robyn Casalena and Lindsay Mowry; Adrianna Guindon and Sarah Smith of Berlin Brothersvalley; Conemaugh Township's Chloe Shaulis and McKenzie Statler; Lexi McDowell of Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley's Tatum Hoffman and Carol Woods; North Star's Zoe Dean-Neil and Alexis Scott; Lindsay Beeman and Haley Johnson of Rockwood; Somerset's Anna Hersh, Emma Luteri and Cameron Olson; Bailey Popovich and Mackenzie Regan of United and Windber's Kylie Ashbrook and Natalie Buza.
The North Boys will boast a roster consisting of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Colton Dumm and Nathan Farabaugh; Dominic Kutsick and Isaac Thornton of Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights' Nate McCombie and Loegen Smeal; Kevin Orange and Corey Roberts of Central Cambria; Forest Hills' Jacob Flynn-Long and Cayce McCall; Andrew Baumgardner and Brent Zierer of Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria's Dominic Landi and Reed Niebauer; Cullen O'Dowd of Richland and Westmont Hilltop's Reilly Malcolm and Jacob Mann.
The South Boys roster features Bedford's Chase DeLong, David Gresh and Chris Klinger; Keegan Huston and Elijah Sechler of Berlin Brothersvalley; Conemaugh Township's A.J. Smolen and Connor Szapka; Matthew Bihun, Lucas Haynes and Mason Kabala of Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley's Mason Herrholtz and Wesly Smykal; Tyler Harrold, Gabe Latuch and Derek Meyers of Rockwood; Somerset's Matthew Jacobs and Ian Lasure, Richie Janicsko and Andrew Johnson of United and Windber's Liam Stroup and Nick Vasas.
The games will take place for a 10th year. An on-field parade will feature local AYSO players in their uniforms at 2:45 p.m. Area AYSO leagues are invited to participate in a soccer clinic feature coaches and players from the Santa Fund Soccer Classic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Trojan Stadium.
This free clinic is for AYSO players registered to play the spring season in the 12-Under division and under. To pre-register for the clinic, please visit: http://app.gjayso.org/santa/.
There will be no admission charge for the youth clinic or the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. However, donations will be accepted at both events to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families that might be experiencing financial hardship – especially important during the pandemic.
