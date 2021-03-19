Santa Fund Soccer Classic logo

Santa Fund Soccer Classic

The Santa Fund Soccer Classic has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 17. Originally slated for Nov. 19, the boys and girls all-star games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls’ contest will kick the day off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.

Rosters will be finalized next week.

With COVID-19 levels lower and state restrictions eased, the games will take place for a 10th year. An on-field parade will feature local AYSO players in their uniforms at 2:45 p.m.

Area AYSO leagues are invited to participate in a soccer clinic feature coaches and players from the Santa Fund Soccer Classic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Trojan Stadium.

This free clinic is for AYSO players registered to play the spring season in the 12-Under division and under. To pre-register for the clinic, please visit: http://app.gjayso.org/santa/.

There will be no admission charge for the youth clinic or the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. However, donations will be accepted at both events to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families that might be experiencing financial hardship – especially important during the pandemic.

