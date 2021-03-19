The Santa Fund Soccer Classic has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 17. Originally slated for Nov. 19, the boys and girls all-star games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girls’ contest will kick the day off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
Rosters will be finalized next week.
With COVID-19 levels lower and state restrictions eased, the games will take place for a 10th year. An on-field parade will feature local AYSO players in their uniforms at 2:45 p.m.
Area AYSO leagues are invited to participate in a soccer clinic feature coaches and players from the Santa Fund Soccer Classic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Trojan Stadium.
This free clinic is for AYSO players registered to play the spring season in the 12-Under division and under. To pre-register for the clinic, please visit: http://app.gjayso.org/santa/.
There will be no admission charge for the youth clinic or the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. However, donations will be accepted at both events to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families that might be experiencing financial hardship – especially important during the pandemic.
